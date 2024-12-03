Wheat Starch Market to cross $5.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global wheat starch market valuation is predicted to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and paper & packaging. Wheat starch is prized for its versatile properties, including thickening, binding, and gelling, making it an essential ingredient in processed foods, bakery items, and even bio-based industrial products. The market has evolved, with a noticeable shift towards specialized applications, particularly in gluten-free and clean-label products.

The wheat starch market from the powdered wheat starch segment, valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR through 2032. Powdered wheat starch holds the majority share due to its convenience in usage, storage, and transportation. It is widely utilized in various sectors, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, for its role in thickening, stabilizing, and enhancing texture. Its adaptability in the food industry, especially its ability to blend seamlessly into recipes without affecting taste or appearance, further strengthens its position.

The food & beverages segment, which reached USD 2.1 billion in 2023, is set to expand at a 3.6% CAGR through 2032. This industry remains the largest application area for wheat starch, where it is incorporated into a wide array of products, including bakery goods, snacks, sauces, and confectionery items. The rising demand for gluten-free and clean-label offerings is driving growth in this segment, as wheat starch provides the desired texture and stability in processed foods while catering to health-conscious consumers.

In the U.S., the wheat starch market was valued at over USD 990.4 million in 2023, with a forecasted CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is supported by an increasing consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients across various industries. In the food sector, wheat starch plays a vital role in thickening, stabilizing, and gelling, especially in baked goods, snacks, and processed foods. Additionally, the surge in demand for gluten-free and non-GMO products has highlighted the importance of wheat starch in gluten-free formulations. The clean-label movement, driven by health-conscious consumers, has further boosted the use of natural wheat starch as an alternative to synthetic additives.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Wheat starch market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Wheat Starch Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising demand for processed foods

3.6.1.2 Growth of gluten-free and clean-label products

3.6.1.3 Industrial applications

3.6.1.4 Technological advancements

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.6.2.2 Competition from other starches

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

