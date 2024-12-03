Quantum Random Number Generator Market Research 2024: A Technology Appraisal and Ten-Year Market Forecasts - Expansion with New Miniaturization Advances, IoT, Chip Integration, and Blockchain

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Random Number Generator Markets 2024: A Technology Appraisal and Ten-Year Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the quantum random number generator (QRNG) market. Today, QRNGs represent one of the most active sectors of the quantum technology industry. What makes the QRNG sector attractive is that (1) there are real and growing markets for QRNGs today and (2) relative to quantum computing - the QRNG has low barriers to entry.

Although this report is partly derived from earlier QRNG reports, this report is based on entirely new research (including new interviews of leading players) and includes extended coverage:

The pricing analysis and ten-year forecasts have taken into consideration the miniaturization of QRNGs and their embodiment as chips. This has resulted in a more realistic appraisal of the likely size and growth of QRNG markets.

The report includes 30 strategic profiles of QRNG manufacturers and market influencers. These include firms we have never covered before. In all cases, the profiles include up-to-date accounts of the marketing and strategic focus of each companies profiled, as well the QRNG technologies that each vendor is backing.

The report includes a deeper analysis than previously of mobile QRNGs including (a) the use of QRNGs in the Internet-of-Things, where QRNGs seem to be in need and (b) the future of QRNGs in mobile phones, which has not taken off as fast as expected.

How the various form factors - chips, HSMs and appliances, extension cards, and entropy-as-a service - will be deployed.

Detailed volume and value forecasts is supplied with the report in the form of an Excel spreadsheet. The spreadsheet enables purchasers of this report to explore various business scenarios and to inject their own pricing and volume estimates into the model.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 The QRNG Industry: Structure and Influences

E.2 QRNGs: Product Design and Technology Evolution

E.3 QRNG Standards Development

E.4 QRNGs Applications and Industries

E.4.1 Quantum Security and QKD

E.4.2 QRNGs in Casinos and Lotteries

E.4.3 QRNGs in Mobile Phones and Other Mobile Devices

E.4.4 QRNGs and IoT Security

E.4.5 Government and Defense Applications

E.4.6 QRNGs Enterprise Networks and Data Centers

E.4.7 QRNGs in the Automotive Industry

E.4.8 Online Games and QRNGs



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Objective, Scope and Methodology of this Report

1.1.1 Forecasting Methodology

1.2 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Technology and Strategy

2.1 Overview of the QRNG Industry

2.2 High Throughput as a Key QRNG Differentiator

2.3 QRNG Standards as Differentiators

2.3.1 National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST)

2.3.2 International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

2.3.3 Other Organizations and Standards

2.4 Entropy Sources

2.4.1 Photon Sources and Photon Detection

2.4.2 Double Quantum

2.4.3 Electron Tunneling

2.4.4 Multiple, External

2.4.5 Not Blended

2.4.6 Blended

2.4.7 Quantum Computers

2.4.8 Radioactive Decay

2.4.9 Vacuum Fluctuations

2.4.10 A Note on Free Entropy

2.4.11 Future Plans

2.5 Form Factors

2.5.1 Embedded QRNGs and QRNG Chips

2.5.2 USB/PCIe Systems: Extension Cards and Plug-ins

2.5.3 QRNG Appliances/HSMs

2.5.4 Unique Form Factors

2.5.5 Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS)

2.6 Self-testing QRNGs



Chapter Three: Markets for QRNGs

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Major Applications for QRNG

3.3 QRNG Quantum Security and Quantum Key Distribution Systems

3.4 QRNGs and PQC

3.5 QRNGs in Casinos and Lotteries

3.6 QRNGs in Mobile Phones and Other Mobile Devices

3.6.1 SK Telecom

3.6.2 KT

3.7 QRNG-as-a-Service

3.8 QRNGs and IoT Security

3.9 Government and Defense Applications

3.10 QRNGs Enterprise Networks and Data Centers

3.10.1 Banks and Financial Institutions

3.10.2 QRNGs and Blockchains

3.10.3 QRNGs at HSBC

3.11 QRNGs in the Automotive Industry

3.12 Online Games and QRNG

3.13 Optimization, Simulation and QRNGs

3.14 Geographical Markets for QRNGs



Chapter Four: QRNG Supplier Profiles

4.1 Alea Quantum Technologies (Denmark)

4.2 API3 (Australia)

4.3 Australian National University (Australia)

4.4 Crypta Labs (United Kingdom)

4.5 EYL (Korea)

4.6 Hub Security (Israel)

4.7 ID Quantique (Switzerland)

4.8 InfiniQuant (Germany)

4.9 KETS (United Kingdom)

4.10 Light Rider (United States)

4.11 PicoQuant (Germany)

4.12 Q.ANT (Germany)

4.13 QNu Labs (India)

4.14 Qrypt (United States)

4.15 Quandela (France)

4.16 Quantinuum (United States)

4.17 Quantropi (Canada)

4.18 QuantumCTek (China)

4.19 Quantum Blockchains (Poland)

4.20 Quantum Computing Inc. (United States)

4.21 Quantum Dice (United Kingdom)

4.22 Quantum eMotion (Canada)

4.23 Quantum Trilogy (United States)

4.24 QuintessenceLabs (Australia)

4.25 Quside (Spain)

4.26 S-Fifteen Instruments (Singapore)

4.27 Sequre Quantum (Chile, Poland)

4.28 SK Telecom/Samsung (South Korea)

4.29 Terra Quantum (Switzerland)

4.30 ThinkQuantum (Italy)

4.31 Toshiba Europe (United Kingdom)

4.32 XT Quantech (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4tphy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.