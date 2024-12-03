DIDWW introduces phone.systems™ v3.0: an enhanced cloud PBX with a dedicated app

DUBLIN, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a leading global provider of two-way SIP trunking and messaging services to operators and businesses all over the world, has announced the launch of phone.systems™ v3.0, a significantly enhanced version of its cutting-edge cloud PBX. This latest release includes a dedicated phone app that is optimized for business communications, integrations with CRMs, and additional functionalities.

DIDWW’s phone.systems™ v3.0 introduces a range of innovative features and improvements that set a new benchmark in the telephony industry. This advanced PBX integrates effortlessly with major CRM platforms such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zendesk, and Zoho. Users can take advantage of features like call journaling, automatic contact creation, and user association with CRM agents, among many other benefits.

The new dedicated phone app, available for iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows, offers extensive softphone functionality, a shared business contact directory, selectable caller ID, “lost calls” capabilities, and many other convenient features that significantly improve daily workflows of any business. Moreover, the intuitive design of this app ensures a smooth and efficient user experience.

phone.systems™ 3.0 also boasts a highly improved interface for user onboarding and management, designed for exceptional scalability and ease of use. The unique management capabilities allow instant activation of voice configurations as they are graphically assembled, providing immediate access to the voice system. This interface is conveniently accessible from any web browser.

Additionally, the new version of the DIDWW cloud PBX includes AI-powered call transcript and call summary functionalities, providing quick overviews and detailed records of conversations. Sentiment analysis and key topics extraction offer insights into customer emotions and main discussion points, while talk-to-listen ratios help balance communications, enhancing overall efficiency and understanding.

Marius Martinkus, Technical Operations Manager at DIDWW, said, “We are proud to introduce phone.systems™ v3.0, a state-of-the-art cloud PBX. This latest version addresses the evolving needs of businesses with its user-friendly app and numerous advanced features. Our goal is to provide reliable and innovative communication solutions that help our customers achieve greater efficiency in their operations and drive significant business growth.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunications and business professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable business phone system, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

