Paralympic Games Post Event Analysis 2024 - 91 Brands Partnered with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Average Price of an Annual Sponsorship Deal for the 2024 Paralympic Games was $22.2 Million

An analysis of the recent Paralympic Games 2024, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing.

Key Highlights:

56 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games across the world. - In the United Kingdom the 2024 Paralympic Games achieved very encouraging viewing figures on Channel 4. The French public were able to watch the coverage of the event through the free-to-air France Televisions. The broadcaster offered 24-hour exposure to the Games. United States viewers watched the 2024 Paralympic Games through the network NBC.

In total 91 brands partnered with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. - The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 Paralympic Games was $22.2 million.

The Games had six deals in place that the analyst estimated to be each worth over $70 million, with Mengniu/Coca-Cola, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, Accor, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Alibaba Group.

The latest sponsorship agreement that the International Paralympic Committee signed in the lead up to the games was with TikTok, worth $1 million annually across the one-year length of the contract. As part of the agreement, TikTok offered exclusive live content.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games had on offer various ticketing options for fans looking to attend Paralympic events. The highest priced tickets were for the opening ceremony with tickets costing upwards of $781.18. The most expensive tickets for Para Athletics events went on sale for $111.60.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information.

An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

