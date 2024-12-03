Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring ICON, IQVIA, WCG Clinical, ClinChoice, SGS, FOMAT Medical Research, SMO-Pharmina, Xylem Research and More

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, Cardiology), Phase (Phase I, Phase II), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trial investigative site network market size is estimated to reach USD 13.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2025 to 2030.

Growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, increasing demand for new therapies and complications associated with site management of clinical trials are some of the major factors driving the growth of the industry. There has been a consistent rise the clinical trials in the last 5 years. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, over 262,298 trials were registered in 2018, whereas as of September 2022, over 399,518 trials were registered. The clinical trials are expected to grow even further as the funding for research improves.



This is expected to propel the growth of the industry post-pandemic. There is a growing focus on reducing the cost associated with clinical research. Hiring a clinical trial investigative site network supports the regulatory function, improves the enrollment of participants, assists in data management, and quality assurance. It increases process compliance, reduces process issues with each trial, and helps with faster trial initiations, and shorter trial timelines. These factors are supporting the demand for clinical investigative site networks. The governments are actively trying to improve R&D by providing tax deductions. For instance, in January 2022, the Indian government stated that it is providing a weighted average tax deduction of up to 200% in R&D.



Such initiatives are expected to improve the R&D activities on drugs and thus support industry growth. According to the IQVIA, report on oncology trends, clinical trials for cancer have been increasing for the last 10 years. For instance, in 2011, 1,242 trials were registered for cancer, and as of 2021, 2,335 trials were registered for cancer. The number of clinical trials for cancer is expected to rise even further owing to the growing prevalence of the disease. This is expected to improve the demand for clinical investigative site networks for cancer clinical trials post-pandemic.





Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market Report Highlights

Based on therapeutic areas, the oncology segment dominated the market with a share of 35.1% in 2024. The growing number of clinical trials for cancer is one of the major factors supporting the segment growth

The phase III segment led the industry in 2024 with the maximum revenue share as this phase includes a greater number of patients than other phases, thus supporting the demand for clinical investigative site network

Based on end-use, the Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

This is owing to the increasing number of partnerships among site networks and CROs for clinical studies

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to a rise in the outsourcing of clinical trials in this region

The leading players in the Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network market include:

ICON

Velocity Clinical Research

IQVIA

Elligo Health Research

WCG Clinical

ClinChoice

Access Clinical Trials Inc.

FOMAT Medical Research, Inc.

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance

KV Clinical Research

SMO-Pharmina

Xylem Research

The Aurum Institute

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations

3.2.1.4. Expansion of Decentralized Trials

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Rising Costs of Clinical Trials

3.2.2.2. Limited Awareness and Training

3.2.2.3. Data Privacy Concerns

3.3. Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market: Phase Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market; Phase Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Size & Trend Analysis, by Phase, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Phase I

4.5. Phase II

4.6. Phase III

4.7. Phase IV



Chapter 5. Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market: Therapeutic Areas Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market; Therapeutic Areas Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Size & Trend Analysis, by Therapeutic Areas, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Oncology

5.5. Cardiology

5.6. CNS Conditions

5.7. Pain management

5.8. Endocrine

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market; End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.5. Medical Device Companies

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Clinical Trial Investigative Site Network Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.3. Company Profiles

