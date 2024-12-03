Automation Testing Industry Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $136.4 Billion by 2030, Rising Demand for Accelerated Software Release Cycles Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automation Testing was estimated at US$40.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$136.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the automation testing market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies, the demand for faster release cycles, and the need for quality assurance in complex software applications.

As more organizations shift toward agile and DevOps practices, automation testing has become essential for supporting continuous testing within CI/CD pipelines, where frequent and iterative code changes are a standard requirement. The rising complexity of applications, particularly those with microservices architectures or multi-platform support, has also spurred demand for robust automation testing tools that can provide comprehensive testing coverage without slowing down development.



Businesses are also increasingly focused on enhancing customer experience, which relies on releasing high-quality, bug-free software that meets users` performance expectations. In response, automation testing enables faster and more reliable testing of user interfaces, workflows, and integrations, ensuring that new features and updates are thoroughly vetted before they reach the end-user. Additionally, the shift towards digital transformation across industries has heightened the need for reliable testing solutions that can keep pace with rapid software innovations.



Finally, the development of AI-driven and low-code automation tools has made automation testing more accessible and cost-effective, encouraging more companies, especially startups and SMEs, to invest in automation testing as a viable quality assurance strategy. Together, these factors contribute to the growing demand for automation testing solutions, solidifying its role as a fundamental component in modern software development and quality assurance practices.

What Is Automation Testing, and How Is It Shaping Modern Software Development?



Automation testing, a process of using software tools to execute pre-scripted tests on applications automatically, is transforming quality assurance (QA) in modern software development. Unlike manual testing, which requires significant time and human involvement, automation testing streamlines the testing process by running repetitive and complex test cases with minimal human intervention. It's commonly used in large-scale software projects where ensuring stability, performance, and functionality across numerous scenarios is essential. By simulating real-world use cases, automation testing allows QA teams to identify and fix bugs early in the development cycle, reducing costly errors that could emerge later.



How Does Automation Testing Drive Efficiency Across Different Testing Phases?



Automation testing is not a one-size-fits-all approach; it can be applied across various testing phases, each serving a unique purpose in the software development lifecycle. Unit testing, often the first level of testing, uses automation to validate individual components or functions of the code, ensuring they work as expected. Automated unit tests are invaluable for developers, as they quickly detect issues at the code level, making it easier to resolve bugs before they affect higher levels of functionality. Integration testing follows, where automated tests verify that different modules work together as intended, which is particularly beneficial for complex applications with interconnected components.



What Are the Latest Technological Advancements Transforming Automation Testing?



Advancements in automation testing technology have made it more robust, accessible, and effective than ever before, driven by tools that harness artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud-based platforms. AI-powered testing tools, for example, can intelligently identify and adapt to changes in the application's user interface, reducing the need for manual updates to test scripts. This is particularly useful in agile development environments where UI elements can change frequently. Machine learning algorithms can analyze historical test data to predict the likelihood of new bugs, enabling prioritization of test cases for more efficient testing cycles.

