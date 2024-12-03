SPB Hospitality Wins Crunchtime’s Second Annual Ops Excellence Awards

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPB Hospitality, a multi-brand restaurant operator with more than 500 locations across 15 brands, was announced as the winner of Crunchtime’s second annual Ops Excellence Awards at its Ops Summit customer conference, Nov. 13-14, in Boston. The awards program recognized the outstanding achievements of Crunchtime customers, and five finalists—BBQ Holdings, Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s, SPB Hospitality, and Triple T Hospitality— were selected to present their stories at the conference.

SPB Hospitality’s diverse portfolio includes breweries, casual dining, fine dining, and quick service brands, such as J. Alexander’s, Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and Krystal. The group’s impressive achievements, presented by Michael Matos, Sr. Director of Ops Services, included:

Saving an estimated $7 million annually with an average 1% reduction in food cost, including several specific brand examples: Logan’s Roadhouse (108 locations) reduced food cost by 2.1% and COGS by 1.9% J. Alexander’s and Stoney River (50 locations) reduced food cost by 1.32% and COGS by 1.57% Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (42 locations) reduced food cost by 0.75% and COGS by 1.0%

Saving an estimated $1 million annually by keeping hourly labor costs flat during challenging economic times that saw wage hikes across the industry

Reducing time to take inventory by 50%, improving scheduling efficiency, and enabling tracking of compliance training

Notably, Matos also described how Crunchtime’s powerful tools and reports support departments across their organization, including culinary, marketing, supply chain, accounting, and human resources.

“This recognition reflects SPB Hospitality’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and innovation,” said Matos. “By leveraging Crunchtime’s robust solutions, we’ve been able to achieve meaningful cost savings, streamline processes, and empower our teams to ‘Serve People Better’ and deliver exceptional guest experiences across our brands. It’s an honor to be recognized among such esteemed industry leaders.”





SPB is a customer of Crunchtime’s Inventory Management , Labor & Scheduling , and Learning & Development products.

Crunchtime customers were invited to participate in the awards program by submitting their success stories during the nomination period, June 17-Aug. 19, 2024. Nomination requirements included explaining how their organization uses Crunchtime products to improve operational excellence, with priority consideration given to those that included success metrics to quantify the impact. Representatives from the five finalists presented their stories at Crunchtime's Ops Summit on Nov. 14, 2024, and attendees voted on the winner, who was announced at the conference.

Honorable mentions were awarded to:

Burgerville

Culver’s

Dave & Busters

DRG/Royal City Bell, LLC (Taco Bell franchisee)

Herschend Family Entertainment/Dollywood Theme Park

LM Restaurants

Namq Cafe

Papa Gino’s Pizzeria

Pressed Juicery

Tacala Companies (Taco Bell franchisee)

Taco Mac

Travel Centers of America

Wingstop



About Crunchtime:

Crunchtime is how the world’s top restaurant brands achieve ops excellence in every location. Our software is used in over 150,000 locations in 100+ countries to manage inventory, staff scheduling, learning and development, food safety, operational tasks, and audits. Crunchtime enables customers including Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Domino’s, Dunkin’, Five Guys, and P.F. Chang's to control food and labor costs and deliver great experiences. For more information, visit crunchtime.com.

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants across 37 U.S. states and territories. With a national footprint encompassing hundreds of restaurants and breweries, SPB Hospitality is dedicated to delivering exceptional dining experiences. SPB Hospitality’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and an impressive collection of high-end restaurant brands such as J. Alexander’s and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

As one of the country's largest operators of craft brewery restaurants, SPB Hospitality takes pride in its craft beer expertise. SPB Hospitality proudly owns and operates renowned craft brewery restaurant brands like Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, ChopHouse & Brewery, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery. Most recently, SPB Hospitality acquired James Beard Award-winning chef and Iron Chef, Jose Garces’ celebrated restaurant brands, Village Whiskey and Amada Restaurants.

Media Contact:

Cindy Poulos

Vice President of Marketing Communications

cindypoulos@crunchtime.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55365484-0f0d-4f97-a055-90cb3fcf5e75