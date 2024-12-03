Medical Devices Industry Competitive Landscape Report 2024 - Medical Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.29 Trillion by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 9.8%

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Industry: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 810.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.29 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%.
The medical devices industry encompasses many products, from simple bandages to complex surgical instruments and diagnostic machines. The industry increasingly uses digital health solutions, such as telemedicine and wearable devices, to monitor and manage health conditions more effectively.
Report Scope
This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical device market and its competitive landscape through 2023. The report covers key players, competitive intelligence, advanced technologies and company profiles. The analysis includes recent developments and product portfolios of major players, as well as market share analysis and ranking.
The analysis of the regulatory landscape focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report estimates market size data for 2023 (base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through the end of 2029. This report also examines growth trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global medical device market.
The report includes:
- 33 data tables and 111 additional tables
- Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the medical device industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances
- Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- A look at the regulatory and pricing scenarios in the global market, with an emphasis on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Patent activity and key granted and published patents
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|213
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$810.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1293.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Medical Device Codes
- Imaging Systems
- In Vitro Diagnostics
- Cardiovascular Disease Procedures
- Orthopedic and Spinal Procedures
- Innovations in Medical Devices
- Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Sourcing
- Manufacturing
- Packaging and Sterilization
- Regulatory Approval
- Distribution
- Aftermarket Services and Support
- Disposal
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Technological Advances
- Rising Healthcare Expenditures
- Growing Numbers of Surgical Procedures
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Concerns
- Market Opportunities
- Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Economies
- Market Challenges
- Cybersecurity Risks in the Medical Device Industry
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Blockchain for Data Security
- Nanotechnology
- Smart/Innovative Implants
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Medical Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Medical Device Industry
- Understanding the ESG Data
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Strategies of Major Medical Device Manufacturers
- Distribution Networks
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Alcon
- Align Technology
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Boston Scientific
- Bruker
- Cardinal Health
- Cochlear
- Danaher
- Dexcom
- Dentsply Sirona
- Dragerwerk
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GE Healthcare
- Gerresheimer
- Intuitive Surgical
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Koninklijke Philips
- Livanova.
- Medtronic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Sysmex
- Terumo
- Wuxi Apptec
- Ypsomed
- Zeiss
- Zimmer Biomet
