Medical Devices Industry Competitive Landscape Report 2024 - Medical Devices Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.29 Trillion by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 9.8%

The Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 810.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.29 trillion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The medical devices industry encompasses many products, from simple bandages to complex surgical instruments and diagnostic machines. The industry increasingly uses digital health solutions, such as telemedicine and wearable devices, to monitor and manage health conditions more effectively.



Report Scope



This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical device market and its competitive landscape through 2023. The report covers key players, competitive intelligence, advanced technologies and company profiles. The analysis includes recent developments and product portfolios of major players, as well as market share analysis and ranking.

The analysis of the regulatory landscape focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report estimates market size data for 2023 (base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through the end of 2029. This report also examines growth trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the global medical device market.





The report includes:

33 data tables and 111 additional tables

Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the medical device industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances

Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at the regulatory and pricing scenarios in the global market, with an emphasis on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Patent activity and key granted and published patents

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Medtronic, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $810.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1293.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Medical Device Codes

Imaging Systems

In Vitro Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Procedures

Orthopedic and Spinal Procedures

Innovations in Medical Devices

Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Sourcing

Manufacturing

Packaging and Sterilization

Regulatory Approval

Distribution

Aftermarket Services and Support

Disposal

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Advances Rising Healthcare Expenditures Growing Numbers of Surgical Procedures Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

Market Restraints Stringent Regulatory Concerns

Market Opportunities Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Economies

Market Challenges Cybersecurity Risks in the Medical Device Industry



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Blockchain for Data Security

Nanotechnology

Smart/Innovative Implants

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Medical Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Medical Device Industry

Understanding the ESG Data

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Strategies of Major Medical Device Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

Company Profiles

Abbott

Alcon

Align Technology

B. Braun

Baxter

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Bruker

Cardinal Health

Cochlear

Danaher

Dexcom

Dentsply Sirona

Dragerwerk

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

Gerresheimer

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson Services

Koninklijke Philips

Livanova.

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Sysmex

Terumo

Wuxi Apptec

Ypsomed

Zeiss

Zimmer Biomet

