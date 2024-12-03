Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Business/Research Report 2024-2030: Increasing Focus on Clinical Trials and Approvals for Novel Therapeutics to Influence Future Market Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Global Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Market is anticipated to experience steady growth, with the Primary Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment segment projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Meanwhile, the Secondary Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment segment is set to expand at a faster rate of 4.8% CAGR over the next seven years.

Regional insights reveal the U.S. market, valued at $399.7 Million in 2023, as a key player, while China is forecasted to grow impressively at a 7.7% CAGR, reaching $455.1 Million by 2030. Other regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, also exhibit promising growth trends.

The report provides comprehensive market data, featuring independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. Detailed regional analysis covers major markets globally, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also includes profiles of leading companies such as AstraZeneca PLC, Carestream Health, Inc., and GE Healthcare, offering insights into their market presence and strategies. Complimentary updates are available for one year, ensuring access to the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Brain Tumors Driving Demand for Diagnostic and Treatment Solutions

Technological Advancements in MRI and CT Imaging for Early Tumor Detection

Growth in Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Applications for Brain Tumor Treatment

Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning for Accurate Tumor Diagnosis

Expansion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques in Brain Tumor Removal

Impact of Personalized Medicine and Genomic Studies on Treatment Strategies

Rising Investments in Research for Developing Advanced Diagnostic Tools

Growing Use of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery in Brain Tumor Management

Development of Innovative Drug Delivery Systems for Brain Tumor Treatment

Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Techniques for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

Increasing Focus on Clinical Trials and Approvals for Novel Therapeutics

Impact of Healthcare Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets on Accessibility

AstraZeneca PLC

Carestream Health, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

