Oceania Positioned as Emerging Leader in Low-Carbon Hydrogen Development

Oceania, particularly Australia, has stressed the priority of developing a domestic low-carbon hydrogen market in conjunction with the production and use of renewable energies to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as industrials and heavy transport.
Like with many other regions, transport remains the dominant end-use sector for low-carbon hydrogen, with nearly 3.4mtpa of production capacity being expected to be allocated to transport based on current project announcements.
Oceania, particularly Australia, has placed particular emphasis on using hydrogen for the decarbonisation of the sectors that can offer the most stable demand and most valuable green exports.
There is a focus on low-carbon ammonia, methanol and heavy transport as they are mature industries that have sufficient demand globally, which will support scaling the hydrogen sector, contribute to domestic decarbonisation and contribute to the economy through large-scale export.
Oceania, but primarily Australia, has established a comprehensive policy framework for accelerating low-carbon hydrogen development and growing its regional market demand. Through Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy, which includes incentives, initiatives and funding programs, it wants to position itself as an early-mover within APAC and a global hub for low-carbon hydrogen.
This is strengthened by numerous state-level initiatives that leverage each state's unique advantages to attract investment in developing low-carbon hydrogen within those regions. For example, the New South Wales Government launched the AUD3 billion NSW Hydrogen Strategy to provide a clear policy pathway to achieve competitive green hydrogen production.
Active hydrogen capacity in Oceania stands at 0.9ktpa in comparison to the 1.9mtpa of global total capacity. Oceania has the third largest upcoming hydrogen project in the world - the Western Green Energy Hydrogen Plant. 58% of Oceania's hydrogen projects are in the feasibility stage. Australia accounts for 98% of Oceania's hydrogen capacity. Oceania is the fourth largest region for pipeline hydrogen capacity. Transportation is listed as and end-use sector for over 3mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen capacity. Western Australia accounts for 55% of upcoming hydrogen projects supplying the synthetic fuels sector. Australia has a 2050 hydrogen production target of 15mtpa with a stretch potential of 30mtpa.
