Oceania Positioned as Emerging Leader in Low-Carbon Hydrogen Development

Oceania, particularly Australia, has stressed the priority of developing a domestic low-carbon hydrogen market in conjunction with the production and use of renewable energies to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as industrials and heavy transport.

Oceania, particularly Australia, has placed particular emphasis on using hydrogen for the decarbonisation of the sectors that can offer the most stable demand and most valuable green exports.

There is a focus on low-carbon ammonia, methanol and heavy transport as they are mature industries that have sufficient demand globally, which will support scaling the hydrogen sector, contribute to domestic decarbonisation and contribute to the economy through large-scale export.

Like with many other regions, transport remains the dominant end-use sector for low-carbon hydrogen, with nearly 3.4mtpa of production capacity being expected to be allocated to transport based on current project announcements.

Oceania, but primarily Australia, has established a comprehensive policy framework for accelerating low-carbon hydrogen development and growing its regional market demand. Through Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy, which includes incentives, initiatives and funding programs, it wants to position itself as an early-mover within APAC and a global hub for low-carbon hydrogen.

This is strengthened by numerous state-level initiatives that leverage each state's unique advantages to attract investment in developing low-carbon hydrogen within those regions. For example, the New South Wales Government launched the AUD3 billion NSW Hydrogen Strategy to provide a clear policy pathway to achieve competitive green hydrogen production.



Active hydrogen capacity in Oceania stands at 0.9ktpa in comparison to the 1.9mtpa of global total capacity. Oceania has the third largest upcoming hydrogen project in the world - the Western Green Energy Hydrogen Plant. 58% of Oceania's hydrogen projects are in the feasibility stage. Australia accounts for 98% of Oceania's hydrogen capacity. Oceania is the fourth largest region for pipeline hydrogen capacity. Transportation is listed as and end-use sector for over 3mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen capacity. Western Australia accounts for 55% of upcoming hydrogen projects supplying the synthetic fuels sector. Australia has a 2050 hydrogen production target of 15mtpa with a stretch potential of 30mtpa.



Report Scope

Oceania low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook

Key regional projects

Key companies operating in Oceania's hydrogen market

Hydrogen end-use sectors

Hydrogen policy in Oceania at both the national and state level

Deal activity related to hydrogen in Oceania

Company filings analysis of Oceania headquartered companies

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Look at the demand in key application areas for the country.

Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Low Carbon Hydrogen Market

Oceania in a global context

Oceania's pipeline hydrogen capacity

Regional low-carbon hydrogen market

World's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

Oceania's largest upcoming hydrogen projects

Oceania hydrogen capacity and key players

Hydrogen capacity low-case and high-case scenario

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Major barriers to low-carbon hydrogen deployment

Demand in Key Application Areas

Intended use sectors for Oceania hydrogen

Transportation

Ammonia in Oceania

Oceania's largest low-carbon ammonia projects

Synthetic fuels

Oceania's natural gas demand

Hydrogen pipelines

Low-carbon hydrogen for the chemicals sector

Iron & Steel

Policies, Projects, and Key Players

Hydrogen production targets by country

Hydrogen policies

Sub-national hydrogen policies I,II,III

Trade agreements

Oceania hydrogen deals

Oceanian companies pursuing hydrogen

