Vimeo Appoints Ryan Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ryan Weeks as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. Ryan will lead Vimeo’s security, compliance, and risk management functions and support the company’s mission to be the most trusted and secure platform for professional video creators across the globe.

“Secure, private, video is taking a central role in how businesses communicate internally and externally. Companies of all sizes are realizing they need to protect and scale their video asset management,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “Ryan’s extensive experience in building high-grade security platforms across industries makes him the ideal leader to strengthen Vimeo’s goal to be one of the most trusted video platforms in the industry. We’re committed to delivering secure and reliable video experiences for all our customers - from individual creators to the largest companies in the world.”

Ryan has nearly two decades of experience in information security, with a demonstrated track record in protecting public organizations’ information assets. Most recently, Ryan served as CISO at Datto, Inc. for over six years, where he built the organization’s security program from the ground up. In this position, Ryan played a vital role in developing and implementing Datto’s information security strategy while continuing to manage risks and compliance, enforce security policies, and promote a strong overall security posture across the organization. Ryan also contributed to the broader security community through cybersecurity education initiatives and his work with the Ransomware Task Force to help identify and advance recommendations to reduce the risk of ransomware.

“As video becomes the primary way people and businesses across the world tell their stories, trust and transparency are becoming far more than table stakes. For video platforms, these are dynamic differentiators that can drive growth and success,” said Weeks. “I look forward to building on Vimeo’s reputation for providing secure video experiences and leading a high-performing security, compliance, and risk management program that delivers peace of mind to businesses, creators, and video professionals.”

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contact:

Frank Filiatrault

frank.filiatrault@vimeo.com