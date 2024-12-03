Solenoid Valves Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 7,802.3 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solenoid valves market was valued at US$ 4,657.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7,802.3 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The solenoid valves market is poised for a vibrant future, brimming with opportunities set to elevate the industry in the coming years. Ongoing advancements in industrial automation and the proliferation of smart technologies are key factors driving this optimistic outlook. The global push towards Industry 4.0 positions solenoid valves as pivotal components in creating efficient, automated, and intelligent industrial processes. One significant opportunity lies in the integration of solenoid valves with emerging technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence. Enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, these advancements can notably enhance operational efficiency. McKinsey & Company reported that the potential economic impact of IoT applications could reach between USD 3.9 trillion to USD 11.1 trillion per year by 2025, highlighting immense potential for solenoid valves in connected industrial environments.

Request Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/solenoid-valves-market

Emerging economies in the solenoid valves market investing heavily in infrastructure development contribute to the positive outlook. As nations enhance water treatment facilities, energy production, and manufacturing capabilities, the demand for solenoid valves is expected to surge. Global investment in water infrastructure was projected to reach USD 600 billion annually by 2030, representing substantial opportunities in this sector. Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy offers new applications for solenoid valves, particularly in wind and solar power systems.

Prominent businesses are actively capitalizing on these opportunities. Companies like Parker Hannifin Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Danfoss A/S are investing in research and development to introduce innovative solenoid valve solutions. By focusing on energy efficiency, reliability, and connectivity, these companies aim to meet the evolving needs of modern industries. Collaborations between manufacturers and technology providers are expected to drive further advancements, fostering a dynamic and competitive market landscape.

Key Findings in Solenoid Valves Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 7,802.3 million CAGR 5.9% Largest Region (2023) North America (40.0%) By Type Direct Acting Valves (56.7%) By Function 2 Way (37.9%) By Material Stainless Steel (38.8%) By Operation Normally Open (60.6%) By Media Air (43.0%) By Industry Chemical & Petrochemical Industry (40.5%) Top Drivers Growing industrial automation demanding precise fluid control solutions across various industries.

Expansion of oil and gas activities requiring advanced flow control mechanisms.

Increasing water and wastewater treatment initiatives needing efficient valve systems. Top Trends Integration of solenoid valves with IoT for predictive maintenance and monitoring.

Development of energy-efficient solenoid valves reducing operational costs.

Customization of solenoid valves for specialized industry applications. Top Challenges Competition from alternative valve technologies limiting market growth potential.

Fluctuations in raw material prices affecting production expenses.

Dominance of Direct-Acting Valves and 2-Way Functionality in Solenoid Valves

Direct-acting solenoid valves paired with the 2-way functionality dominate the solenoid valves market due to their operational simplicity, reliability, and versatility. In 2023, over million solenoid valves were sold globally, with direct-acting valves contributing 56.7% of the global market revenue. The 2-way function was incorporated in more than 47 million of these valves, making it the most widely used configuration. These valves are integral in water treatment systems, where over 4.2 billion gallons of water processed daily relied on them for flow control. Their quick response times and ability to operate without external pressure were critical in applications like laboratory equipment, with nearly 2 million units utilizing them in 2023.

The automotive industry remains a significant contributor to the solenoid valves market, with 18 million vehicles globally depending on direct-acting valves with 2-way functionality for fuel injection and emission control systems. In industrial automation, over 48% of new robotic systems installed in 2023 integrated these valves to ensure precise fluid control. Additionally, in HVAC systems, over 3.2 million units relied on such valves to regulate air conditioning and heating systems efficiently. The oil and gas industry adopted these valves in over 400,000 active pipelines for safe and accurate flow control.

The pharmaceutical sector, which manufactured 90 billion doses of medicine in 2023, heavily utilized these valves in fluid regulation systems to maintain sterility. Similarly, in irrigation systems for agriculture, 2-way solenoid valves were employed across 250 million acres of farmland globally. The cost-effectiveness of these valves saved industries over $2.1 billion in operational expenses last year, further solidifying their dominance. Their ability to handle high pressures across diverse applications ensures they remain indispensable in industries with growing automation and precision demands.

Preference for Stainless Steel Valves and Demand in Chemical & Petrochemical Industries to Remain High

The preference for stainless steel solenoid valves, coupled with their high demand in the chemical and petrochemical sectors, highlights their critical role in industrial applications in the global solenoid valves market. In 2023, stainless steel segment generated $1.78 billion in revenue. These valves were used in over 1.5 million chemical reactors to regulate the flow of hazardous and corrosive substances. Their unmatched resistance to corrosion made them vital for offshore oil platforms, with over 60,000 units installed to manage fluid control in harsh marine environments.

The petrochemical sector, which processed 450 million tons of crude oil in 2023, relied heavily on stainless steel valves for refining processes. In LNG (liquefied natural gas) production, where 180 million tons were exported globally, stainless steel valves were essential for managing cryogenic temperatures. Additionally, in fertilizer production facilities producing 210 million tons of products annually, these valves ensured precise chemical reactions and mixing. Increased adoption of stainless steel valves in food processing plants—more than 1.8 million globally—also underscored their importance in maintaining hygiene and regulatory compliance.

Stringent safety norms in the chemical industry, which handled over 1 billion tons of hazardous chemicals in 2023, further boosted demand for these valves. Their ability to operate under extreme pressures, such as 6,000 psi, made them indispensable in over 750,000 high-stress industrial applications worldwide. In pharmaceutical production, stainless steel valves were used in over 500,000 sterile systems to ensure contamination-free processes. Additionally, advancements in stainless steel alloys resulted in a 20% longer lifespan for these valves, saving industries $1.6 billion in maintenance costs annually. Their durability, reliability, and versatility ensure they remain the backbone of critical fluid control systems in the chemical and petrochemical industries.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/solenoid-valves-market

Dominance Analysis of Danfoss in the Solenoid Valves Market

Danfoss has cemented itself as the global leader in the solenoid valves industry by capturing over 8.1% market share. It is offering an unparalleled product portfolio, innovative technology, and a commitment to sustainability. Its solenoid valves, such as the EVR series, cater to a variety of industries including HVAC-R, industrial, and marine applications, making it a versatile and sought-after brand. With compatibility for over 20 refrigerants, including eco-friendly options like R290 and CO₂, Danfoss is not only meeting the current regulatory standards but also leading the way in sustainable solutions. Furthermore, its focus on advanced features such as reinforced diaphragms, soft-closing designs, and water hammer protection ensures that its products are durable and efficient, further solidifying its dominance.

One of the key drivers of Danfoss’s leadership in the solenoid valves market is its ability to cater to diverse industries and applications. From high-performance valves for industrial systems to GL-DNV-approved solutions for marine environments, the company has demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate. Its ECO brass solenoid valve program, designed for leak detection, highlights Danfoss’s focus on safety and compliance with stringent regulations. Additionally, the ICSH Dual Position Solenoid Valve provides a unique solution for preventing hydraulic shocks, showcasing its engineering excellence. With operating pressures up to 25 bar and temperature ranges suited for demanding conditions, Danfoss products meet the highest performance standards, ensuring reliability across all sectors.

Danfoss combines its innovative product offerings with a strategic approach to customer satisfaction, including competitive pricing, easy installation, and global service support. Its compliance with international standards like PED, UL, and ATEX demonstrates its commitment to quality and safety. By addressing modern challenges like refrigerant sustainability and system optimization, Danfoss has successfully positioned itself as the dominant force in the solenoid valves market, outpacing competitors and setting benchmarks for the industry.

Key Companies:

Airtac

Anshan Electromagnetic Value

ASCO Valve Inc.

CEME S.p.A.

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

CKD Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Danfoss A/S

GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Juliang Valve

ODE S.r.l.

Takasago Electric Industry Co., Ltd

YONG CHUANG

Zhejiang Sanhua

Zhejiang Yongjiu

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Direct-acting valves

Pilot-operated valves

By Function:

2-way

3-way

4-way

5-way

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Others

By Operation:

Normally open

Normally closed

Universal

By Media:

Air

Gas

Water

By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

F&B

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/solenoid-valves-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube