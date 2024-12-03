Porsche Motorsport and Iron Dames launch far-reaching partnership

Atlanta, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Porsche X Iron Dames – because every dream matters” is a slogan that represents the close collaboration between Porsche Motorsport and the renowned initiative to promote women in motorsport. The project kicks off with the start of the Asian Le Mans Series next weekend in Sepang, Malaysia. Four fast female drivers will compete in four top series behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 R. Michelle Gatting from Denmark, Rahel Frey from Switzerland, Sarah Bovy from Belgium and Célia Martin from France will race for the Iron Dames squad in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. The schedule also includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Coordinated young driver support under the banner “Porsche X Iron Dames”

Michelle Gatting from Denmark confirmed as official Porsche driver

Gatting, Frey and Martin contest FIA WEC in Manthey 911 GT3 R

First outing for Porsche at the 24 Hours of Daytona with Proton Competition

Atlanta. Gatting, Frey and Martin will share driving duties in the pink 911 in the LMGT3 class of the FIA WEC. The Manthey team is responsible for the operational side of campaigning the ca. 565 PS (416 kW) racecar powered by a flat-six engine. The seasoned customer squad lifted every title in the GT3 category’s debut season in the WEC. Proton Competition runs operations in the Asian Le Mans Series, the European Le Mans Series and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. As part of this, Michelle Gatting from Denmark will be promoted to the Porsche contracted driver squad. The alliance between Porsche Motorsport and Iron Dames is set to continue for several years. Plans are already in the pipeline for the project to be closely linked to the German sports car manufacturer’s successful junior development pyramid. The aim is to link the national support programs in the Porsche one-make cups, the central Junior Program of Porsche Motorsport and the recently introduced “Iron Dames Young Talents” initiative. Ideally, this creates a path for young talent from karting to top tier racing.

“Porsche stands for a culture of equal opportunities and diversity. Encouraging women to get involved in motorsport and then supporting them in open competition is something we value highly. In this context, we’ve seen that the Iron Dames project is well-structured and was very successful in recent years,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “Since our customer teams have already celebrated victories with the Iron Dames, we’re now taking the next logical step. We’re very confident that the collaboration in all series will reap excellent results and we can highlight our contribution to supporting female racing drivers with victories and podium finishes.”

Deborah Mayer, Founder of the Iron Dames Project, says: “It’s an honor to join forces with such a renowned brand as Porsche Motorsport, who share the same goal of leaving a lasting legacy in motorsport while driving forward progress. The Iron Dames Project has always been rooted in the power of dreams to overcome barriers. Our journey is not just about competing at the highest level, but also about proving that the door to the racing world is open to everyone with passion and determination. From 2025, we aim to set new benchmarks together, to empower women in endurance racing, support upcoming female drivers, change perceptions and inspire the next generation. ‘Porsche X Iron Dames’ provides more than a fresh impetus for women in motorsport, it sends a powerful message that every dream is worth pursuing, no matter how ambitious. I look forward to seeing Célia, Michelle, Rahel and Sarah racing Porsche cars all over the world again and to seeing the 'Every Dream Matters' movement flourish with them.”

In recent years, Porsche customer teams have already enjoyed successful outings with the Iron Dames. In 2023, Gatting, Frey and Bovy celebrated a milestone behind the wheel of the Porsche 911 RSR at the WEC season finale in Bahrain, where they were the first female trio to clinch a class win in the World Endurance Championship. Last season, the three racing drivers jointly won the LMGT3 class of the 4-hour race of the European Le Mans Series in Imola (Italy). Last month, Spaniard Marta García completed a successful test in the Porsche 99X Electric of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. The 24-year-old is part of the Iron Dames’ sponsorship program.

An overview of the Iron Dames’ 2025 schedule in the Porsche 911 GT3 R



FIA World Endurance Championship WEC (LMGT3 class):

Michelle Gatting (Denmark), Rahel Frey (Switzerland), Célia Martin (France) – Team: Manthey

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (GTD class):

Michelle Gatting (Denmark), Rahel Frey (Switzerland), Sarah Bovy (Belgium), Karen Gaillard (Switzerland, 24 Hours of Daytona) – Team: Proton Competition

European Le Mans Series (LMGT3 class):

Michelle Gatting (Denmark), Sarah Bovy (Belgium), Célia Martin (France) – Team: Proton Competition

Asian Le Mans Series (GT class):

Michelle Gatting (Denmark), Sarah Bovy (Belgium), Célia Martin (France) – Team: Proton Competition

Attachments