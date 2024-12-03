Future Technologies Announces Advisory Board to Drive Strategic Growth

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), an end-to-end wireless network solutions provider, announced today that they have named four members to their new Industry Advisory Board. Future Technologies believes that this distinguished panel of industry experts and thought leaders will provide strategic guidance and industry insights to accelerate innovation, strengthen market leadership, and support the company’s long-term vision. The Advisory Board reflects the organization’s long-standing commitment to leveraging diverse expertise to address emerging opportunities to drive its leadership position in delivering connectivity solutions across a wide range of vertical markets.

"As we finish our 25th year in business with record results, we believe our organization is at a pivotal moment whereby establishing this Advisory Board will help us execute on the next stage of our growth," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. "Our Advisory Board consists of a select group of industry experts, each with deep experience in their respective fields, that share our core values and passion for our People, our Customers and our Partners. We are thankful for their time and commitment to help our organization actualize our full potential."

Meet the Future Technologies Advisory Board Members:

GEORGE MULHERN

George Mulhern retired as CEO of Cradlepoint and leader of Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions in July 2024 after 13 years at Cradlepoint. Under his leadership, Cradlepoint grew from 80 to 1,500 employees, raised $170M in venture capital, and was acquired by Ericsson in 2020 for $1.1 billion. Before Cradlepoint, Mr. Mulhern spent 20 years at Hewlett Packard, culminating in a role as Senior Vice President of the LaserJet Global Business Unit. A San Jose State University alumnus, he holds a BS and MBA from the university and was inducted into the Idaho Technology Hall of Fame.

SARAH CAMPBELL

Sarah Campbell currently serves as the Associate Vice President of Research for Defense & Security, and Head of Special Projects at George Mason University and brings with her 20 years of experience at the intersection of the Telecommunications industry and the Defense & Government vertical markets. In Ms. Campbell’s role at George Mason University, she is responsible for organizing and elevating the various defense and security research initiatives on campus to enhance the university’s research profile. Sarah was previously the Chief of Staff at the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) at the University of Maryland, College Park, (one of the 15 DoD sponsored University Affiliated Research Centers UARC) and a Principal Faculty member since 2020. Ms. Campbell received her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Mary Washington, and her master’s degree in International Commerce & Policy from George Mason University, Schar School of Policy & Government.

ANTONIS PAPADOURAKIS

Antonis Papadourakis is the President of AlphaPi Global Advisory, LLC, which he founded in January 2024. Previously, he served as President and CEO of LANXESS Corporation, a $7B multinational specialty chemicals corporation, from 2015 until his retirement in October 2023. Outside of his role at LANXESS, he also held leadership roles at the American Chemistry Council and the National Association of Manufacturers. Born in Greece, Antonis holds a degree from the University of Thessaloniki and a PhD from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, both in Chemical Engineering.

MIKE CARROLL

Mike Carroll, a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Engineering, has a diverse background spanning the pulp & paper, robotics, software, and construction markets. Mr. Carroll previously served as Deputy Chairman and CEO of UK-based Shepard, LTD, and co-owned the Atlanta-based McTech Group, working with Fortune 500 companies like Walmart and Home Depot. In 2010, he joined Georgia-Pacific as VP of Transformation & Innovation, showcasing his expertise in Industrial Transformation. Recognized for his leadership and innovation, Mr. Carroll was named Innovator of the Year by ASPI in 2019 and Visionary of the Year by Smart Industry in 2020. He remains a sought-after keynote speaker and expert in leadership, innovation, and organizational transformation.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies is celebrating its 25th year in the industry, starting out as a Satellite Integrator in 1999 and growing into its current position as a Lead System Integrator (LSI) and solutions provider supporting Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies specializes in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – Manufacturing, Utility, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Military. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies has also invested into a Living Lab at its Atlanta-based headquarters to provide a showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and, most importantly, industry specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions. To Request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour or visit futuretechllc.com

