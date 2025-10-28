Future Technologies Expands Leadership with Appointment of Mary Peterson as Chairperson of Advisory Board

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recent recapitalization with Battle Investment Group, Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), a leading North American systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions, today announced the appointment of Mary Peterson as Chairperson of its Advisory Board.

This appointment marks the next phase in Future Technologies’ growth strategy, strengthening the company’s advisory leadership as it accelerates expansion across its core markets — Energy, Transportation, Manufacturing, Utility, Enterprise, and Government.

“Mary Peterson brings decades of experience in scaling global technology brands and building strong partner ecosystems,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. “Her vision and expertise in driving digital transformation across enterprise and telecommunications industries will be invaluable as we execute on our mission to connect and modernize America’s mission-critical infrastructure with resilience and innovation.”

Peterson’s Background

Mary is a seasoned B2B technology marketing executive with an accomplished career spanning leadership roles at Cambium Networks, Ruckus Networks (CommScope), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Most recently, she served as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Cambium Networks, where she transformed the marketing function into a strategic driver of revenue growth and global brand presence

Mary holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and has served on nonprofit boards. She resides in northern Michigan with her husband and operates Tip of the Mitt Consulting, LLC

“I am honored to join Future Technologies as Chairperson of the Advisory Board,” said Mary Peterson. “The company’s vision for advancing secure, high-performance connectivity infrastructure aligns perfectly with my career focus on growth, customer success, and technology-driven transformation. I look forward to working with this impressive team and my fellow advisors to support Future Technologies’ ambitious mission.”

Advisory Board Expansion

Mary joins a distinguished Advisory Board comprised of leaders from across telecommunications, defense, and critical infrastructure industries. As Chairperson, she will guide strategic discussions on market expansion, innovation, and partnership development. Current members of the Advisory Board can be viewed here.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies is a North American lead systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions for the strategic vertical sectors; Energy, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, the company delivers assessment, design, deployment, and ongoing support to enable mission-critical infrastructure. With expertise spanning Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Wi-Fi, Fiber, and legacy networks, Future Technologies powers advanced connectivity solutions—from AI, Edge Computing, and Robotics to Connected Worker and Automation.

Tagline: Connecting America’s mission-critical infrastructure with security and resilience.

