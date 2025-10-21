Future Technologies Announces Strategic Recapitalization with Battle Investment Group to Accelerate Growth and Drive Connectivity Transformation

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), a leading North American systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions, today announced a strategic recapitalization with Battle Investment Group, an Atlanta-based private investment firm focused on defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets.

The recapitalization strengthens Future Technologies’ financial foundation and positions the company for accelerated growth across its core markets — Energy, Transportation, Manufacturing, Utility, Enterprise, and Critical Infrastructure. This partnership will enable Future Technologies to expand organically through strategic talent acquisition and inorganically through targeted acquisitions in its high-growth verticals.

The advanced connectivity infrastructure market continues to experience powerful tailwinds driven by the rapid adoption of next-generation technologies such as AI, data centers, and real-time analytics. While significant investment has been made into power and compute infrastructure, communications networks must also evolve to enable end users to securely leverage these technologies at the network edge. Future Technologies is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge, combining technical depth with a proven track record of innovation to deliver scalable, secure solutions.

“Partnering with Battle Group marks a significant milestone in our company’s 25-year journey,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. “Their investment empowers us to accelerate our growth strategy, attract top talent, and pursue strategic acquisitions — all while expanding our ability to serve key markets such as energy, transportation, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. Together, we are advancing our mission to connect and modernize mission-critical infrastructure across America with security, resilience, and innovation.”

“Future Technologies has the experience and technical capability required to help enterprises deploy the type of advanced digital telecom infrastructure required to effectively and securely utilize edge and cloud AI solutions via connected devices at the network’s edge,” said David Battle, a Partner at Battle Group. “We believe that advancements in power, compute, and communications technologies are dramatically enhancing the benefits associated with these technologies, and we are proud to partner with the Future Technologies team to help enhance their capability offering and better support enterprise partners.”

Future Technologies’ leadership team has built deep partnerships with industry innovators, maintaining close collaboration with leading equipment manufacturers, mobile network operators, and operational technology providers to deliver tailored connectivity solutions for complex industrial and critical infrastructure applications. These relationships, combined with the company’s flexibility and technical expertise, position Future Technologies to continue its momentum as a trusted provider of secure, high-performance network solutions nationwide.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in metro-Atlanta, Future Technologies delivers private network and edge solutions that modernize mission-critical infrastructure across the U.S. With expertise spanning Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Wi-Fi, Fiber, and Edge Computing, the company enables advanced use cases including AI, Robotics, Automation, and Connected Worker applications—supporting industry innovation and operational resilience.

The partnership reinforces Future Technologies’ corporate vision: to be the nation’s most trusted partner for mission-critical connectivity, delivering network solutions that safeguard communities, empower industries, and shape a resilient digital future.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies is a North American lead systems integrator specializing in end-to-end private network solutions for the strategic vertical sectors; Energy, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Critical Infrastructure. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, the company delivers assessment, design, deployment, and ongoing support to enable mission-critical infrastructure. With expertise spanning Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Wi-Fi, Fiber, and legacy networks, Future Technologies powers advanced connectivity solutions—from AI, Edge Computing, and Robotics to Connected Worker and Automation.

Tagline: Connecting America’s mission-critical infrastructure with security and resilience.

About Battle Investment Group, LLC

Battle Group, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a private investment firm focused on the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure markets. The firm provides capital and operational expertise to help management teams execute strategies to support long-term organic growth and business expansion.

Media Contact:



Taylor Juska – VP of Marketing, Future Technologies

E: tjuska@futuretechllc.com

P: +1 (770) 995-6070