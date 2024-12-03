Lemongrass Accelerates RISE with SAP Migrations for Customers with LCP Migrate

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a software-enabled services provider, announces the latest release of Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) Migrate, part of its premium service offerings, now supports migrations and upgrades to RISE with SAP.

Underpinned by LCP, the company’s automation and orchestration platform, patent-pending LCP Migrate enhances and optimizes the SAP standard migration process to perform both homogeneous and heterogeneous migrations and upgrades of very large databases to the Cloud securely and with a guaranteed nearly zero technical downtime window. With LCP Migrate, environments with databases ranging from 10TB to over 150TB can be migrated in 4 to 12 hours of downtime. The company first announced LCP Migrate in mid-2023.

The combination of software and services in LCP Migrate has been expanded to now enable companies to seamlessly migrate double-digit or triple-digit terabyte SAP databases to RISE with SAP, with guaranteed limited downtime. Regardless of whether they are moving their systems to RISE with SAP running on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure, Lemongrass can help customers govern costs, mitigate errors, review trends and report on the progress of their Cloud migrations. LCP Migrate also uniquely removes the need for an Enterprise to procure additional compute capacity on the source system even when that equipment might be underpowered or at its end of life.

“SAP is committed to driving optimal customer experiences,” said Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer, SAP SE. “LCP Migrate highlights how our partner ecosystem makes this a reality – through innovative offerings that cut migration time and get our customers with complex systems running on RISE with SAP as quickly as possible.”

RISE with SAP is an offering that combines SAP cloud ERP solutions with cloud operations and the RISE with SAP Methodology. For example, a company could use LCP Migrate to move data from a legacy operating system, such as HP/UX or AIX, to a modern operating system running on RISE with SAP, or from an Oracle database to SAP HANA, with little downtime. Users could also change the application version while migrating to different operating systems and/or databases. In this capacity, users could, for example, migrate from SAP ECC 5 EHP 7 to EHP 8 or from ECC to SAP S/4HANA via LCP Migrate.

“This next evolution of LCP Migrate allows clients to relocate their digital estate to RISE with SAP running on their preferred hyperscale Cloud provider with near-zero downtime,” said Eamonn O’Neill, Chief Technology Officer at Lemongrass. “The update also includes a browser-based interface for Migrate Workbench with Ansible automation workflow, allowing customers to create, manage, and analyze their migration process from start to finish. LCP Migrate also leverages Lemongrass’s trained AI to compress the overall project timeframe.”

“With LCP Migrate, we’ve seen technical downtimes in migrations reduced by up to 98% and delivered within our guaranteed downtime window,” said Mike Rosenbloom, Chief Executive Officer for Lemongrass. “I am very excited about this new service which can extend these advantages to our customers choosing to move their systems to RISE with SAP.”

LCP Migrate is part of Lemongrass’s premium service offerings, which also includes Lemongrass’s patent-pending MDO™ (Minimum Downtime Operations) service, which employs immutability and helps users reduce the planned downtime and associated costs to managing their systems while also improving the security posture, performance and agility of mission-critical workloads.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders.

