Nokia and Hotwire Communications trial 25G and 50G PON speeds over live fiber broadband network in Florida

Live commercial trial of Nokia Lightspan MF platform gives Hotwire the foundation needed to provide advanced broadband services at scale.

Trial demonstrates path for Hotwire to quickly connect customers to 10/25/50G broadband speeds using its existing fiber network.

3 December, 2024

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Nokia today announced that Hotwire Communications, one of the leading US fiber-optic telecommunications providers specializing in residential and business services, has successfully tested 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds over its existing fiber network. Hotwire, whose Fision® suite of products delivers cutting-edge connectivity solutions, joins a growing list of leading US-based providers like Google and Frontier that have successfully demonstrated these record-breaking speeds. Using Nokia's Lightspan MF fiber access platform, Hotwire will be able to quickly upgrade its fiber network to meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity.

Fiber is a future-proof, energy-efficient technology being used to connect everything to high-speed internet services. Today, operators worldwide are leveraging multi-gigabit opportunities using 10G and 25G PON. When the need for more speed arises, operators have a path to 50G PON upgrades and beyond. Nokia is the only vendor that can support all next-generation PON options, including 10G, 25G, 50G, and future 100G PON technologies.

With Nokia’s Lightspan fiber access platform, operators can choose a PON solution that best meets their specific use case or business needs. The 25G and 50G PON trial with Nokia showcases Hotwire’s commitment to continually enhance its fiber network and marks an important step towards extending new ultra-broadband services. Leveraging Nokia’s fiber solution, Hotwire was able to simultaneously run 10G, 25G, and 50G PON broadband services over its live fiber network in Florida. This showcased the network’s flexibility and scalability it can deliver to keep pace with the growing demand for multi-gigabit services, allowing the ISP to seamlessly move from XGS-PON today to 25G PON and 50G PON in the future using the same access node and fiber cables.

Pragash Pillai, Chief Technology Officer at Hotwire Communications, said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished with our partners at Nokia. Delivering 50-Gig speeds over Hotwire’s advanced all-fiber network is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering future-proof connectivity that shapes the digital landscape.”

Geert Heyninck, vice president of broadband networks at Nokia, said: “Operators want technology that can solve their specific needs and business case. Our platform gives operators flexibility, providing access to a full range of PON technologies and services that can be delivered over their existing fiber network. With our fiber solutions, Hotwire will be able to future-proof its network and flexibly address evolving network demands. We are excited to help Hotwire prepare its network for the future and provide the tools, resources, and expertise it needs to deliver better, faster broadband access to the communities it serves.”

About Hotwire Communications

Hotwire Communications, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been an innovative leader in fiber-optic technology since 2002. Operating a 100% fiber-optic network, the company serves customers throughout Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Hotwire Communications offers multi-Gigabit internet, HD and 4K IPTV, voice, home security, and automation through its Fision® product line, along with targeted advertising via its Multimedia Advertising Solutions.

Recognized for innovation and service, Hotwire Communications has received several prestigious awards, including multiple awards from Cablefax for revolutionary innovation in the telecom industry, and multiple Stevie Awards for outstanding customer service.

For more information, please visit www.hotwirecommunications.com.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

