Exergen Unveils Improved Award-Winning TemporalScanner TAT-2000C for At-home Use in US and Canada

Watertown, Mass, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 3, 2024 – Exergen Corporation, a global leader in medical thermometry, proudly announces the TemporalScanner TAT-2000C for at-home use across the United States and Canada. The TAT-2000C is the thermometer of choice for first-time moms and is recommended by nurses and pediatricians because it’s simple design provides an accurate, fast, and non-invasive solution for measuring body temperature for individuals of all ages, from newborns to adults.

A Vital Tool for Cold and Flu Season

As cold and flu season approaches, the TemporalScanner TAT-2000C arrives just in time to become an essential tool in detecting fevers associated with conditions like RSV and COVID-19. Its non-invasive design lets users measure temperature gently touching the forehead and swiping it across the forehead, making it ideal for both daytime and nighttime use without disturbing sleep.

Green Packaging with a Focus on Sustainability

In keeping with Exergen’s commitment to reducing environmental impact, the TemporalScanner TAT-2000C is packaged in eco-friendly materials made from sugarcane and bamboo pulp. This sustainable packaging reduces plastic waste and includes the recycle symbol, emphasizing its green credentials. This sustainable packaging has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of major retailers such as Walmart.

User-Friendly and Clinically Endorsed

The TemporalScanner TAT-2000C stands out for its ease of use, featuring concise instructions printed directly on the device. This simplifies the temperature measurement process, making it highly accessible for users. Backed by over 110 peer-reviewed clinical studies, the thermometer’s accuracy and reliability have been compared against traditional rectal and in-ear thermometers, and it uses the same advanced technology trusted in hospitals worldwide.

"We value our customers' opinions. With their feedback we improved the TemporalScanner TAT-2000C making it easier for them to use during the upcoming flu season and fight increased Dengue and COVID outbreaks. It represents the pinnacle of accuracy and comfort in healthcare, reinforced by more than 110 published clinical studies," said Dr. Francesco Pompei, founder and CEO of Exergen.

Improved User Experience and Design

The TemporalScanner TAT-2000C is built with enhanced user experience in mind. It features improved button usability, pad printing for better design visibility, and an upgraded battery door like that of the professional-grade TAT-2000. These refinements make handling the device simpler and contribute to its overall ease of use.



An Ideal Gift for New Families

The TemporalScanner TAT-2000C is not only a cutting-edge healthcare device but also an ideal gift for new families, helping them safeguard their health during critical times like cold and flu season. The TemporalScanner TAT-2000C is available for purchase at Walmart and is available at Walgreens as the Exergen ComfortScanner.

About Exergen Corporation

Exergen Corporation, the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for medical applications, delivers non-invasive Temporal Artery Thermometers with higher accuracy, lower costs, improves control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard-educated and Harvard researcher Dr. Francesco Pompei, who holds more than 100 patents supporting Exergen products. Exergen Corporation is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States.

EXERGEN P/N 850278, Rev 1