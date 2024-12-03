Le Mans Ultimate To Add First LMGT3 Cars, Interlagos as DLC with Hosted Private Servers and Optional Subscription Features

MIAMI, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”) is set to release the next update for “Le Mans Ultimate”, the official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans on December 10 2024. This latest update increases the content available to players by adding four of the new for 2024 LMGT3 category cars. The McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo will be available for free to all users in Early Access and the remainder forms Pack 3 of the 2024 Season Pass along with the Interlagos circuit.

Significant game updates, expected to increase player experience, also come in this update. The ability for players to host their own game server has been added, unlocking the ability to run races with friends and communities for the first time. Players can access this paid-for server service via www.racecontrol.gg.

Further game improvements are also to be found across the board with technology improvements showing a significant decrease in loading times of around 30% and memory utilization improvements should improve performance for many users, particularly at race starts. From a physics perspective, a detailed ABS system to support the new LMGT3 category has been added and other enhancements have been made as the result of real-world data and feedback from drivers, teams and manufacturers.

Additionally, a new optional RaceControl Pro subscription for players is now available, allowing users access to extended online features, including a unique Online Championship mode aimed at competitive players which is expected to be made available in future power online esports competitions such as 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and the Le Mans Virtual Series. A Pro+ account includes all Pro benefits but includes all DLC content for Le Mans Ultimate and for Studio 397’s rFactor 2 for as long as their subscription remains active. Prices start from $4.00 per month for this subscription on an annual term for RaceControl Pro users and $7.00 for Pro+ with sign up also available exclusively through www.racecontrol.gg. Final prices paid may be subject to local taxes where applicable.

Available for free to all users in Early Access is the McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo. This car from the British supercar brand gives all users a taste of LMGT3 machinery and can be raced against all other cars in the category both in online and offline game modes, regardless of whether they own additional content or not.

The third of four DLC packs, named “2024 Pack 3” contains the Interlagos circuit and the remaining LMGT3 cars included in this release. The Ferrari 296 LMGT3, Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R and BMW M4 LMGT3, as piloted by MotoGP™️ superstar Valentino Rossi in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship, all bring unique sportscar experiences to the title for players to enjoy with immersive sound and distinctive physics models as they battle for supremacy out on the track.

The pack is on sale at an early access price of £13.99 / €16.99 / $17.99 or users can purchase the Season Pass for £39.99 / €46.99 / $48.99. The Season Pass includes four packs in total with Pack 1 and 2 already released in July and September 2024 respectively. The remaining pack is expected for players to enjoy in Early 2025 and are scheduled to include the remaining 3 LMGT3 cars and 1 more circuit - all users will be receiving an additional LMGT3 car as a free download without purchase to bring the total grid of LMGT3 cars to 9.

“This is perhaps our biggest update yet to Le Mans Ultimate,” enthused Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Players can finally race against friends in communities and leagues by hosting their own server and we have also delivered hotly anticipated LMGT3 cars, perfect for all skill levels with uniquely high-fidelity physics modelling in their construction.”

“Additionally, it is very pleasing to further expand the feature set of our growing online service deployed through RaceControl. The long-promised optional subscription tier we believe offers great value in both the additional online features and the ability for Pro+ subscribers to get the ‘all you can eat’ DLC content across all Studio 397 games in one easy monthly or annual price.”

To purchase Le Mans Ultimate, the Season Pass, or individual DLC Packs, visit Le Mans Ultimate on Steam. Head to www.racecontrol.gg to configure private servers or subscribe to the new RaceControl Pro or Pro+ account options.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate in Early Access. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ee2e080-51c7-4bcd-8631-192717ba8b68