Landing’s Homes for Healing Program Saves $2 Million for Families in Need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announced a major milestone for its Homes for Healing initiative, which offers free fully-furnished apartments for families traveling with a child to receive long-term medical treatment. To date, the program has supported 140 families with free stays over a collective 13,000 nights, saving them a total of $2 million so they receive the best care regardless of financial resources.

Homes for Healing was introduced in 2023 and continues to provide families with move-in ready apartments at no cost, eliminating the stress and financial burden of finding accommodations in an already stressful time. Landing’s nationwide network of fully-furnished apartments makes it possible, allowing families to relocate near medical facilities so they can feel at home while their children undergo treatment.

“Landing became a ‘second home’ while our son was receiving treatment for a lengthy ordeal,” said Jeremy Hosier, a Homes for Healing recipient. “Not having to worry about an additional rent or paying for a hotel for nights on end allowed us to focus more fully on his health and recovery. Homes for Healing definitely reduced our family’s stress during this health crisis.”

Homes for Healing allows families to be together comfortably as they navigate their child’s treatment journey, rather than resorting to communal units or costly hotel and short-term rental options. The program caters to families seeking long-term treatment, staying with Landing for an average of 73 nights.

“Our Homes for Healing program is an important tenet of our Landing mission, culture, and community,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO at Landing. “As a parent, I have experienced the challenges and stress that come with finding specialized pediatric care. Searching for housing options and stretching finances should be the least of a family’s worries. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to continue to make this available to those that need it most.”

Eligible families are referred to Homes for Healing by their care team or social worker. From there, Landing works with each family individually to assess and meet their unique needs, such as the number of bedrooms needed to keep the entire family comfortable, access to transportation and proximity to the hospital, and other requests to accommodate the child's care requirements.

To learn more about Landing’s Homes for Healing initiative, visit https://www.hellolanding.com/p/homes-for-healing/ .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments and a suite of amenities throughout hundreds of cities across the United States. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Landing

landing@launchsquad.com