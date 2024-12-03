National Gypsum Donates $1 Million to Advance STEAM Education

Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Gypsum has donated $1 million to be shared across 42 schools and nonprofits in the United States and Canada. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the places where its associates live and work, this year’s donation supports the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM).



Each year prior to Giving Tuesday, the company’s teams across the United States and Canada select local organizations that provide a meaningful impact to their communities. Associates from Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC and Unifix Inc., nominated this year’s donation recipients.



All of the selected organizations have made a deep impact on students’ lives and education. They provide a range of education initiatives, including tutoring and college preparatory services to underserved students, learning enrichment activities, and training programs for future professionals.

"STEAM initiatives are crucial in equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge to become innovative leaders,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president, and CEO of National Gypsum Company. “When combined with art education, these programs not only enhance learning and creativity but also enrich life experiences, fostering a well-rounded and imaginative approach to problem-solving and innovation. I’m grateful that National Gypsum can support and empower such important organizations in the communities where we conduct our business.”



Communities in 20 states and two Canadian provinces will benefit from the 2024 gifts, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.



About National Gypsum Company

National Gypsum Company, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the exclusive service provider of reliable, high-performance products manufactured by its affiliate companies, Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC, and PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, and marketed under the Gold Bond®, ProForm® and PermaBASE® brands. Our affiliates’ strategic network of 26 product manufacturing facilities, six quarries and three paper plants located throughout North America allows us to provide the best in customer service to keep projects moving forward. The National Gypsum® name has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service since 1925. We are Building Products for a Better Future® – one project at a time. Learn more at www.nationalgypsum.com.