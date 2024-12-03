Alectra celebrated as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Inc. has been named one of the Greater Toronto Area’s Top Employers for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights the organization’s commitment to workplace excellence, innovation, community engagement and sustainability.

"Being recognized as one of the GTA’s Top Employers speaks to the passion and commitment of our employees, who are at the heart of everything we do,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “Their dedication to customer service strengthens our mission to empower communities and create a brighter, more sustainable future."

This annual ranking evaluates employers across eight categories: (1) workplace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time-off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement. Alectra’s recognition reflects its commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative and community-focused work environment.

Alectra stood out for its workplace policies, which include comprehensive benefits such as 35 weeks of adoption leave top-up, $2,700 annually for mental health care, and full coverage for job-related tuition. Alectra prioritizes employee development with industry-leading training, skills enhancement programs, and sustainability initiatives that align with its vision for a greener future.

Alectra’s commitment to community impact is demonstrated through its AlectraCARES Community Support program, which contributes more than$1 million annually to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. In 2024, key initiatives included a $180,000 donation to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre through the Ride to Conquer Cancer, $25,000 to support the homeless during the Coldest Night of the Year, and $10,000 to Hamilton’s Walk a Mile in Their Shoes to raise awareness and end gender-based violence.

Additionally, Alectra is ranked as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for its sustainability performance and maintains the PRISM Certified “Caring Company” designation by Imagine Canada for its contributions to the community.

To learn about Alectra’s selection as one of the GTA's Top Employers, please visit https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-alectra

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alectranews/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/16178435/admin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alectranews

Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/188415d4-ddbd-4105-b6f9-0580c8f92ccc