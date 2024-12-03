Bitget Launchpool Welcomes XION (XION) Listing with Reward Opportunities for Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the addition of XION (XION) to its Launchpool. This listing brings an exciting opportunity for users to lock their assets and earn rewards from a total allocation of 330,000 XION tokens.



Launchpool Details:

Locking Period : December 5, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) – December 10, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC)

: December 5, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) – December 10, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) Eligible Tokens : Users can lock BGB, XION, and INJ to participate.

: Users can lock to participate. Launchpool Allocation: 330,000 XION

XION is the first walletless Layer 1 blockchain designed for consumer adoption, utilizing advanced protocol-level innovations like abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, and interoperability to create a secure, intuitive, and seamless user experience. This cutting-edge blockchain empowers developers to design user-friendly applications while maintaining robust security standards.

The project has gained significant backing, having secured $25 million in Series A funding from renowned investors, including Multicoin, Animoca Brands, and Arrington Capital, to build a blockchain network focused on consumer adoption.

Bitget’s Launchpool is a user-focused staking platform that connects participants with promising blockchain projects while offering rewards. With a straightforward interface, Launchpool enables BGB and other asset holders to unlock additional value by engaging with potential new projects. Past successful launches include tokens like ZRC, PEAQ, and CROS, among others

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, shared her thoughts on the listing:

“By featuring XION in our Launchpool, we are providing our users with the opportunity to participate in the growth of an exciting blockchain designed for consumer adoption. At Bitget, we remain committed to bringing meaningful projects to our community, empowering them to explore new opportunities in the evolving Web3 space.”

For more information and to participate in the XION Launchpool, visit Bitget Launchpool.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f98bdc3-6f4d-42c6-a4db-b25ab36dcfe0