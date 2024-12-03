Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Industry Research Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $5 Billion by 2030 - Antiemetic Drug Formulations, & Quality of Life Focus Drives Demand

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs was estimated at US$3.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) drugs market is driven by several factors, including advances in pharmaceutical technologies, the increasing global cancer burden, and evolving patient care priorities. As cancer incidence continues to rise, particularly in regions with aging populations, the demand for effective CINV management has surged, driving pharmaceutical companies to innovate and expand their offerings.

One of the major growth drivers is the increasing sophistication of antiemetic drug formulations. Long-acting drugs and combination therapies that improve convenience and adherence have expanded the options for healthcare providers, enabling them to tailor treatments more effectively. The growing trend toward personalized medicine is also propelling the market, as researchers develop more targeted antiemetics based on genetic markers that predict a patient's susceptibility to CINV.

Additionally, the rising adoption of combination chemotherapy regimens, which are more likely to cause severe nausea and vomiting, has intensified the need for highly effective antiemetic solutions, further driving market demand. Another key factor contributing to market growth is the expanding access to oncology treatments in emerging economies, where cancer care infrastructure is improving. This is increasing the demand for supportive care medications like CINV drugs. As healthcare systems around the world place greater emphasis on improving quality of life for cancer patients, there is a growing focus on minimizing the side effects of chemotherapy, including nausea and vomiting.

Advances in drug delivery technologies, such as transdermal systems and orally disintegrating tablets, are addressing issues of compliance and convenience, which are critical for patient adherence, particularly in outpatient settings. Growing awareness of the psychological and physical impact of CINV among patients and caregivers is leading to earlier and more proactive management, further driving the adoption of these drugs across the global healthcare landscape.



What Innovations Are Shaping the Future of CINV Treatment?



Recent advancements in the treatment of CINV are transforming how these side effects are managed, aiming to improve both the efficacy of antiemetic therapies and the overall experience for patients. So, what are the major innovations that are driving these changes?

One of the most significant trends is the development of long-acting and extended-release formulations of antiemetic drugs, which aim to reduce the need for multiple doses and improve patient compliance. Palonosetron, for example, is a second-generation 5-HT3 receptor antagonist with a longer half-life than earlier drugs, providing up to five days of protection from CINV with a single dose. This is especially beneficial for patients undergoing highly emetogenic chemotherapy regimens, where continuous control over nausea and vomiting is necessary.

Another innovation is the exploration of new drug delivery systems, such as transdermal patches and sublingual tablets, which make it easier for patients to take their medications without relying on oral administration - an important consideration for those already experiencing nausea. Additionally, research into the genetic underpinnings of CINV is gaining momentum, with scientists investigating biomarkers that can predict a patient's likelihood of experiencing severe nausea and vomiting.

This opens the door to personalized treatment strategies, where antiemetic regimens can be tailored based on an individual's genetic makeup, offering more targeted and effective solutions. Furthermore, new combination therapies are being developed that combine NK-1 antagonists and 5-HT3 receptor antagonists in single-dose formulations, simplifying treatment protocols while maintaining efficacy. These advances reflect a deeper understanding of the mechanisms behind CINV and a growing effort to reduce the burden on patients through more sophisticated and patient-friendly treatment options.



Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Aphios Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Cancer Incidence Propels Demand for Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs

Advancements in Anti-Emetic Drug Formulations Drive Adoption of Next-Generation CINV Therapies

Increasing Use of Combination Chemotherapy Spurs Growth in the Anti-Emetic Drug Market

Growing Demand for Oral and Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems Generates Opportunities for Innovation

Here`s How Extended-Release and Long-Acting Formulations Sustain Market Growth

Expanding Role of Digital Health Tools in Managing CINV Drives Adoption of Patient-Centered Solutions

Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Due to CINV Strengthens Demand for Effective Treatments

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acacia Pharma Group Plc

Aphios Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Especificos Stendhal S.A. DE C.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC

Mundipharma Pte., Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Opko Health, Inc.

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Purdue Pharma LP

Sandoz International GmbH

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. (SNBL)

Solasia Pharma K.K.

Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tesaro, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs70rn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment