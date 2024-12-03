On-Demand Transportation Strategic Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $1 Trillion by 2030, Driven by Growing Focus on Urban Mobility, Last-Mile Connectivity, and Micro-Mobility

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Transportation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for On-Demand Transportation was estimated at US$280.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the On-Demand Transportation market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, which has created a demand for flexible, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Technological advancements, such as mobile apps, GPS tracking, and real-time data analytics, have improved service efficiency and user experience, fueling adoption.

The rise of shared mobility concepts and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation have further contributed to market expansion. The integration of electric vehicles in on-demand fleets, along with rising consumer awareness of environmental impact, has boosted the adoption of green mobility solutions. Additionally, the growing demand for last-mile connectivity and quick delivery services has accelerated the growth of on-demand transportation in both developed and emerging markets.



Why Is On-Demand Transportation Reshaping Urban Mobility?



On-demand transportation refers to services that provide immediate access to rides, goods, or shared vehicles through digital platforms. This model includes ride-hailing, ride-sharing, micro-mobility (scooters and bikes), and delivery services, all accessible via mobile apps. By offering convenience, flexibility, and affordability, on-demand transportation has transformed urban mobility, enabling users to travel seamlessly without owning a vehicle. The sector's rapid growth is fueled by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and urbanization, making on-demand transportation a critical component of smart cities and sustainable mobility.



What Are the Key Segments in the On-Demand Transportation Market?



Service types include ride-hailing, ride-sharing, carpooling, micro-mobility, and delivery services, with ride-hailing dominating the market due to its convenience and widespread adoption. In terms of vehicle type, the market covers cars, two-wheelers, and shared bicycles/scooters, with cars representing the largest segment due to their higher usage for commuting and longer trips. End-users range from individual consumers to businesses, with individuals accounting for the majority of users, driven by the demand for affordable and flexible mobility solutions.



How Is On-Demand Transportation Being Integrated Across Urban Areas?



Ride-hailing and ride-sharing services are increasingly integrated into urban transportation networks, providing convenient alternatives to traditional taxis and public transit. Micro-mobility solutions, such as e-scooters and shared bicycles, have gained popularity in dense urban areas for last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion and emissions.

Delivery services, powered by on-demand platforms, offer rapid logistics for food, groceries, and e-commerce, meeting growing consumer expectations for speed and convenience. Additionally, businesses use on-demand transportation to optimize employee commuting, logistics, and fleet management. The integration of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous technologies into on-demand services is further enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of urban mobility.





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

On-Demand Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ride-Hailing, Carpooling, and Bike-Sharing Spurs Growth in On-Demand Transportation Market

Technological Advancements in Mobile Apps, GPS Tracking, and Real-Time Data Analytics Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Urban Mobility, Last-Mile Connectivity, and Micro-Mobility Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of On-Demand Transportation in Smart Cities, Suburban Areas, and Rural Regions Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Autonomous Vehicles in On-Demand Services Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in AI-Powered Routing, Traffic Management, and Predictive Analytics Propel Market Expansion

Growing Use of On-Demand Transportation in Corporate Mobility, Airport Transfers, and Delivery Services Expands Market Potential

Focus on Achieving Cost Efficiency, Seamless Payment Integration, and Enhanced User Experience Strengthens Market for On-Demand Transportation

Rising Adoption of Subscription-Based Models, Ride Passes, and Pay-Per-Mile Services Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Focus on Integrating On-Demand Transportation with Public Transit, Bike Lanes, and E-Scooter Networks Drives Adoption

Rising Demand for On-Demand Services in Non-Emergency Medical Transport, Assisted Ride Services, and Grocery Delivery Strengthens Global Market

