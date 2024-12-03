Qualifacts Welcomes Two New Oregon-Based Organizations, Restored Connections Peer Center and Daisy C.H.A.I.N.

Nashville, Tenn. & Eugene, Ore., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce two new Oregon-based customers: Restored Connections Peer Center in Eugene and Daisy C.H.A.I.N. in Lane County.

Both agencies are transitioning from paper-based processes to Qualifacts' InSync EHR to modernize clinical, administrative, billing, and operational workflows while ensuring compliance with Oregon’s Traditional Health Worker (THW) reporting requirements.

Restored Connections Peer Center and Daisy C.H.A.I.N. are both dedicated to empowering their communities through vital support services, and InSync’s powerful, fully integrated, web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution will help them enhance their operations by:

Enhancing Reporting: "Manual reporting was becoming a significant bottleneck for our organization," said Jaclyn Mahoney, Executive Director at Daisy C.H.A.I.N. "InSync's ability to consolidate data from multiple sources and automate our reporting processes will ensure we can provide consistent, HIPAA-compliant care and maintain the continuity of services for our clients, even as they transition between providers."

Expanding Access to Care: Both organizations share a commitment to improving healthcare access for the underserved populations in Oregon, including those served by THWs. These THW public health professionals are trained, certified, and culturally sensitive members of their communities who provide essential support to individuals seeking mental health, addiction, and primary care services. InSync's customizable reporting features are designed to simplify the data collection process for THWs, ensuring compliance with state and federal reporting requirements while improving service delivery.

Daisy C.H.A.I.N. will integrate with Qualifacts’ fully outsourced Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCMS+). “The added functionality of RCMS+ will support our billing processes and help us stay on top of reimbursements," Jaclyn commented. The integration of InSync with RCMS+ service will provide Daisy C.H.A.I.N. with a seamless end-to-end solution for clinical operations, billing, and financial management, streamlining processes and strengthening reimbursement workflows.

"We are proud to partner with these two outstanding Oregon organizations and provide them with the tools they need to meet their operational goals," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "By automating administrative processes, optimizing reporting, and providing a flexible platform for growth, InSync is empowering Restored Connections Peer Center and Daisy C.H.A.I.N. to modernize their workflows, enhance data collection for reporting, ensure continuity of care across providers.”

ABOUT RESTORED CONNECTIONS PEER CENTER

Restored Connections Peer Center is a non-profit organization based in Eugene, OR, providing peer support, housing, and supported employment services to individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges. The center serves a diverse group of clients with a focus on community-based care, using a peer support model to foster long-term recovery and well-being.

ABOUT DAISY C.H.A.I.N.

Daisy C.H.A.I.N. is a non-profit organization providing a wide range of support services in Lane County, OR, including peer support, full-spectrum doula services, lactation consultation, and more. The organization serves individuals in their community with a commitment to cultural sensitivity, access to care, and providing services that are free for CareOregon members.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.