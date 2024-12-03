Accumulator™: Equity Pooling Solution for Founders Raises $46M at a $140M Valuation

Miami, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulator™ announces it has raised $46 million1 at a $140 million valuation. The company has achieved a breakthrough, helping top entrepreneurs convert founders’ shares into liquidity seamlessly.



Empowering Founders Through Equity Pooling

Imagine you are a founder of a promising startup, recently valued over $100M. Your founder's stock is valuable but not liquid, regardless of how great it is. What if you could diversify some of that “paper wealth” and unlock liquidity along the way?



Accumulator™, a US-based SEC-regulated equity fund, made that vision a reality. Its solution allows founders to use the value of their shares to invest in the fund and become shareholders of the world's leading private tech companies, participating in their successes and cash distributions.



Founders Invest in Other Founders

Accumulator operated in stealth mode and quietly launched three distinct funds with over $60 million in pooled AUM together with its community of top entrepreneurs. Separately, it took $46 million in funding exclusively from its participating members — unicorn founders, some of whom built companies generating over $1B in revenues, such as Filip Dames (Founder of Zalando) and Avishai Abrahami (founder of Wix). It also received investments from prominent founder-focused venture partners, including Gigi Levy-Weiss (Founding Partner at NFX) and Fabrice Grinda (Founding Partner at FJ Labs).



A Discreet, Invite-Only Community

Accumulator’s community is an invite-only circle of selected founders deeply invested in each other’s success. Equity pooling generates mutual vested interest, fostering collaboration. This makes Accumulator a powerhouse of knowledge, resources, and reach.



“Our mission is to unite the greatest doers of our time,” said Dave Waiser, Founder of Accumulator and Managing Partner of its Founders Fund. “More than 12,000 founders have built companies worth over $100 million each. Together, they’re impacting 5 billion people and generating $1 trillion in revenues. We aim to unite them all, fostering a global community among unicorn founders.”



Expanding Equity Pooling Solution for Angel Investors

Building on its success with founders, Accumulator extended its equity pooling solution to top angels through Accumulator Angels Fund II. Angel investors often face the challenge of having their “paper gains” trapped in single, non-tradable stocks. Accumulator’s solution helps protect those gains and provides liquidity, all through the value of their existing stock. It effectively turns a single unicorn investment into a diversified portfolio of unicorns.



“Angel investments are the lifeblood of innovation. Despite their critical contributions, the invaluable support of angel investors often remains unseen by the public. Accumulator Angels Fund protects their downside while keeping the upside,” stated Oskar Hartmann, Founding and Managing Partner of Accumulator Angels Fund II.



Together with Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder and Chairman of Founders Forum (Europe’s leading founder-focused ecosystem), Accumulator formed the Founders Angels Forum, hosting top angel investors in London earlier this year.



Accumulator operates three funds:

Accumulator Founders Fund I

Accumulator Angels Fund II

Accumulator Index Fund III

For more details, visit www.Accumulator.co

1Note: This capital is in addition to and separate from Accumulator Pool I LP, Accumulator Pool II LP, and Accumulator Pool IV LP.