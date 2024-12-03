Tunnel to Towers Foundation Adds Two New Ambassadors to its Student-Athlete Advocate Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Tuesday the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding two new students to the growing initiative aimed at connecting current student-athletes to the foundation's mission and ensuring younger Americans “Never Forget” the sacrifice first responders and military members make for our country every day.

The two students, Grant Green, a junior lacrosse player at the University of Tampa, and Charlie Tessier, a freshman cross-country runner at Fairfield University, join the list of impressive student-athletes from across the country now representing the Foundation.

The program, launched in September 2021, is designed to help current student-athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the organization's mission to honor our first responders, military veterans, and their families.

“The Student-Athlete Advocate Program is an exciting initiative aimed at highlighting these dedicated student-athletes and making sure the younger generation never forgets the events of September 11th, 2001. We hope the heroic actions of my brother Stephen and the countless Americans who showed such bravery that day live on forever. As we get closer to the 25th anniversary, we know it is up to young people, like Grant and Charlie, to carry on the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice and influence their friends to do the same,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

On July 1, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-athletes can now engage in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities consistent with the state’s law where the school is located.

Chosen Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to familiarize themselves with the organization’s mission and talking points, participate in T2T events across the country, and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the Foundation’s website and social media channels.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For over 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,500 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $500 million across all of our programs.

This year, the Foundation is delivering over 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of first responders who leave behind young children. Tunnel to Towers is also on track to provide housing assistance to over 10,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Grant Green is a junior at the University of Tampa and a second-year player, starring as a midfielder on the Men’s Lacrosse Team. Grant is originally from Aurora, CO; his father is a Denver firefighter and Navy Veteran. Grant recalls that when he was a young boy, he almost lost his father during an incident responding to a Denver-area house fire. His father’s life of service inspired Grant to take on his own mission of giving back and becoming a T2T Student-Athlete Advocate.

“If it weren’t for the grace of God, my family and I might have been on the receiving end of the amazing work the Tunnel to Towers Foundation does for so many. While I am, of course, grateful my father is still alive, it is not lost on me that we must continue to honor those who put their lives on the line in the name of service. I am honored to represent the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Student-Athlete Advocate Program and eager to raise awareness for this amazing organization and its cause.” – Grant Green, University of Tampa Men’s Lacrosse

Charlie Tessier is a freshman at Fairfield University in Connecticut and a first-year student-athlete on the Men’s Cross Country team this fall. Charlie calls Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, home and has a deep sense of patriotism, pride, and gratitude for those who serve in the military and our communities.

Charlie is the son of a United States Air Force veteran. His dad has served over two decades in the military with deployments supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. While he was born after the events of September 11th, 2001, Charlie understands what transpired that day and the importance of honoring all our heroes.

“From a young age, my father instilled the importance of what it means to Never Forget. I know that 9/11 forever changed so many lives, and being the son of an Air Force Veteran, I want to bring awareness of that day to my generation. Being a member of the Tunnel to Towers Student-Athlete Advocate Program is a proud honor for me, and I look forward to educating others about the Foundation, its mission and finding ways to support our heroes.” – Charlie Tessier, Fairfield University Men’s Track and Field

the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more.

