Abell Pest Control Kicks Off the Holiday Season with 12 Days of Giving: $20,000 Food Bank Donation and Special Thanks to Team Members

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control is kicking off the holiday season with its exciting "12 Days of Giving" campaign, featuring donations to local food banks, and a heartfelt thank-you to its team members.

“This is the fourth year of our '12 Days of Giving' campaign, and it’s a tradition we love to celebrate each holiday season to show our appreciation for our amazing team,” said Brett MacKillop, President of Abell Pest Control. “We know the holidays can be financially stressful, so we’re giving full-time employees a $500 gift (taxes paid) on the second day of giving and encouraging them to spend it locally to support small businesses in their communities.”

As part of its 12 Days of Giving campaign, Abell Pest Control is once again hosting local food drives to support families in need this holiday season. Each of its 22 branches will collect non-perishable items for local food banks, helping ensure those facing hardship have access to essential resources. Abell invites customers, employees, and the public to join in by donating at collection points across North America. In addition, Abell will also donate $20,000 to support these food banks.

Throughout the 12 Days of Giving, Abell will highlight the fun and heartfelt activities its employees are involved in—from holiday baking to creating festive greeting cards—sharing their efforts on social media with the hashtag #12AbellDays. These activities showcase the team’s creativity and spirit and reinforce the company’s commitment to spreading joy and kindness this season.

About Abell Pest Control

Abell Pest Control is a leading provider of pest management services, dedicated to delivering exceptional, customer-first solutions while supporting local communities across North America. Celebrating 100 years in business, Abell has built a legacy of service, integrity, and innovation. For more information about the 12 Days of Giving campaign and to join Abell in its mission to spread cheer and make a difference this holiday season, visit www.abellpestcontrol.com or follow us on social media using the hashtag #12AbellDays.

-30-