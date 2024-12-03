Space Workforce for Tomorrow Announces National Space Day STEM Competition for Middle School Students

Colorado Springs, CO USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT) today announced the Space Sustainability Competition, an innovative competition empowering middle school students to tackle the critical issue of space debris. Sponsored by leading space industry partners like Slingshot Aerospace and NASA, this innovation competition invites young minds to brainstorm, design, and present creative solutions for space sustainability. The Space Sustainability Competition connects students' interests in STEM with the practical skills required for a future in the space industry along with highlighting the vast career opportunities within the global space community.

The competition launches Tuesday, December 3, 2024, with resources including an introductory video and space sustainability guides for educators. Students in grades 7-8 are invited to submit their projects by Friday, March 21, 2025, with winners announced on National Space Day Friday, May 2, 2025. The Space Sustainability Competition aims to inspire students to explore space-related careers, foster creativity, and develop collaborative problem-solving skills while addressing real-world challenges in space sustainability.

As the space industry expands with satellite launches, lunar exploration, and interplanetary missions, the need for sustainable practices grows. Addressing critical issues such as debris management and collision avoidance is essential to ensure the long-term viability of space exploration. The competition aims to empower the next generation to secure humanity’s next frontier through connecting with students.

“The Space Sustainability Competition is a launchpad for future STEM leaders,” said SWFT Executive Director Melanie Stricklan. “By engaging students in solving real-world challenges, we're not only fostering innovation but also equipping them with critical thinking and collaboration skills essential for any career in our increasingly tech-driven world.”

To learn more about the Space Sustainability Competition, prizes offered and to register for the competition, visit https://swft.space/nsd/competition/.

About Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT)

Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT) is a strategic initiative by Space Foundation and The Aerospace Corporation, supported by over 30 leading space organizations. From the classroom to the boardroom, SWFT aims to eliminate the national STEM talent gap, illuminate career pathways for all, and build a workforce ready to meet the demands of the growing space industry. By inspiring, preparing, and employing the next generation of space professionals, SWFT fosters innovation, strengthens U.S. leadership in space, and connects untapped talent with opportunities. Learn more or support our mission at www.swft.space.