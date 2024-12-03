KFC Doubles Down on Festive Spirit with a New Holiday Twist

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is adding a seasonal flair to its 2024 Festive menu by giving Canadians something that has been on their wish list for years –– The Festive Double Down.

A play on the iconic Double Down, The Festive Double Down wraps everyone’s favourite seasonal sides –– stuffing and cranberry sauce –– between two pieces of KFC’s finger lickin’ good crispy chicken, which serve as a bun.

“KFC Canada is thrilled to bring the all-new Festive Double Down home for the holidays,” says Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “What better time than the festive season to give Canadians something they’ve been craving with the holiday flavours they love? Plus, we’re excited to provide great deals for the holiday season, so Canadians can fill up on quality food for a reasonable price.”

The Festive Double Down is just one feature in KFC Canada’s 2024 festive menu lineup. For a limited time, Canadians can also indulge in these value-priced meals for one:

The $4.95 Popcorn Fill-Up, which includes Small Popcorn, Individual Fries, Individual Side, and 1 dip.

The Festive Sandwich; which includes stuffing and cranberry sauce toppings, can be ordered on its own, in a Combo, or in a Box Meal, which includes individual fries, individual popcorn chicken, an additional homestyle side, one Turtles 2-Piece Bar, a drink and one dip.

Festive favourites are also on the menu for families looking for quality meals and great value. Feed up to five people with these festive menu items:

A 6- or 10-piece Festive Favourites Bucket, which includes Large Fries, Large Popcorn, a Large side, 4 Turtles 2-Piece Bars, and 3 dips.

A 6- or 10-piece Festive Feast which includes Large Fries, Large Popcorn, 4 Turtles 2-Piece Bars, Large Side (featuring KFC Original Recipe Stuffing), and 3 dips.

KFC’s Original Recipe Stuffing as a side.

The Canadian chocolate classic Turtles 2-Piece Bar as a festive dessert.

The KFC Festive Menu is only here for a limited time only. Until supplies last. Available at KFC locations nationwide, kfc.ca, KFC App, and all food delivery apps

