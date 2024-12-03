Associa Northeast Region Raises Over $260,000 for Disaster Relief Through 2025 Event Series

DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Associa branches across the Northeast hosted the third annual Northeast Region Event Series, bringing together property managers, leadership teams, and vendors for a shared mission: supporting disaster relief through Associa Cares. The four-event series, held throughout September and October, raised an impressive $260,000 to benefit the nonprofit organization, which provides financial assistance to families and communities in crisis.

With events spanning New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, the series welcomed over 80 vendor partners eager to network with Associa’s management and leadership teams while contributing to a worthy cause. The participating branches—Associa Community Management Corp. NJ, Associa New York, Associa Mid-Atlantic, Evergreen Management Group, Leiter Property Management, and Maxwell-Kates, Inc.—helped make this year’s event series the most successful yet.

The Northeast Region Event Series offered vendors a unique platform to showcase their services directly to Associa teams, fostering valuable connections across multiple markets. Each gathering was more than just a business opportunity, it was a chance to make a tangible difference for those in need. Funds raised through sponsorships and donations went directly to Associa Cares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has distributed over $5 million in aid since its inception. This year’s contributions were especially impactful, helping meet urgent disaster relief needs following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which devastated communities earlier this year.

Nancy S. Hastings, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, Senior Vice President for Associa’s Northeast Central Region, praised the teamwork and dedication behind the series. “I’m so grateful to our incredible team and generous sponsors for their unwavering support and dedication,” Hastings said. “Their efforts, often going above and beyond their daily responsibilities, are truly inspiring. Together, we’ve turned a series of networking events into a powerful force for good, providing meaningful support to families in need. This collective achievement reminds us of the profound impact we can make when we unite for a common cause."

The success of the event series wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Platinum Plus Sponsors, The Falcon Group, GAF Materials LLC, Insurcomm, and O&S Engineers & Architects. A special thank-you also goes to Habitat Magazine, which donated ad space for the second consecutive year to promote the event in the New York market.

Danika Knoop, Executive Director of Associa Cares, also shared her sentiments surrounding event efforts. "The dedicated Associa branch teams behind the NE Region Event Series and their vendor partners demonstrate the true meaning of community, and that is what Associa Cares is truly about,” Knoop said. “Each donation today makes a direct relief grant to a family impacted by a disaster possible. The third annual series culminated during a crucial time this year. While the teams were busy raising funds, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton had hit. Because of each team’s relentless focus and dedication to Associa Cares’ mission, the funds raised were put to immediate use, fulfilling disaster relief requests for individuals and families impacted by the Hurricanes.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America and Canada, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2005.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.