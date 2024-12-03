CentralReach Recognized on Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List for Second Consecutive Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, has been named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business list in the AI and Data category. Inc.’s fifth annual Best in Business award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their communities, their industry, or the world at large. CentralReach’s new AI software technologies have revolutionized critical facets of the autism and IDD care delivery process. Designed to support clinicians and enhance outcomes within the neurodiverse community, adoption of CentralReach’s AI software has skyrocketed among its customer base this year – with a ~750% increase in new customers adopting at least one CentralReach AI solution since Q1.

Celebrating organizations of all sizes and industries, recognition on this year’s Inc. Best in Business list highlights CentralReach’s outstanding influence on the neurodiverse community. Its software and services provide support to clinicians, special educators, and job coaches in helping those diagnosed with autism and related IDDs unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.

“We are incredibly honored to receive a spot on Inc.'s Best in Business list again this year and to be recognized for the impact our software is continuing to make on the autism and IDD care community, the driving force behind our day-to-day efforts,” says CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “I celebrate this honor with all those at CentralReach who make the work we do everyday so meaningful, including our partners, vendors, and customers. I’m particularly proud to see how our customers are adopting our AI solutions to boost, not replace, their workforce so with technology, providers can revolutionize how autism and IDD care is delivered to ensure clients receive the best care and outcomes possible.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, a panel of Inc. editors review each nominee's achievements and impact over the past 12 months. Honorees are then selected in over 50 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, marking a huge success for the companies honored in the program’s fifth year. The 2024 honorees across various industries and categories can be found online at inc.com/best-in-business.

“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

In addition to being named a four-time Inc. honoree in 2024, including as both an Inc. Best Workplace and an Inc. 5000 company, CentralReach’s workplace culture and employee benefits also earned the company recognition as a best place to work from Built In and NJBIZ.

To learn more about CentralReach’s end-to-end software solutions for supporting the delivery of care at home, school, and work, please visit https://centralreach.com/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.