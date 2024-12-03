Introducing the Readable Corporate Action Notice: Revolutionizing Corporate Event Insights and Feeds

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Readable Corporate Action Notice - Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



In a significant advancement for financial information dissemination, the Readable Corporate Action Notice (RCAN) has been introduced to the marketplace. This innovative solution transforms the complex world of corporate actions data by presenting it in a human-readable format, akin to a news feed. This provides financial professionals with a streamlined and efficient method to review and assimilate corporate events information.



Comprehensive Coverage



RCAN is set apart by its comprehensive nature, combining all the critical data elements typically found in a standard corporate action data feed into a single, cohesive narrative. This allows for immediate comprehension of the complete corporate action without the need to piece together disparate data points. The service covers 45 vital corporate events and draws from over 150 exchanges worldwide, ensuring extensive and timely corporate event information.



Efficient Data Management



The unique format of RCAN eliminates the burden of aggregating data within a client-side database. With its change management features and links to related notices, this tool provides an informative ecosystem for corporate actions, enhancing both front- and middle-office efficiency. Additionally, the provision of intraday updates aligns with the frequency of standard corporate actions feeds, ensuring that users are consistently up to date.



Target Audience



The Readable Corporate Action Notice is instrumental for a wide array of professionals involved in the investment securities market. From asset management firms to compliance departments, and stockbrokers to tax preparation services, the necessity for accurate and actionable corporate action information spans across the financial sector. RCAN delivers the pertinent data to all relevant entities in a digestible format, facilitating informed decision-making.



Availability and Delivery



Responsive to modern needs, the service ensures that notices are delivered as PDF or XML formats through diverse channels including email, FTP, API, RSS feeds or a dedicated search platform. Furthermore, comprehensive start-of-day and end-of-day summaries are also available for clients who require a consolidated snapshot of corporate actions.



RCAN is a pioneering product designed to significantly enhance the processing and utilization of corporate action information, aligning with the continuous pursuit of efficiency in the financial services industry.



