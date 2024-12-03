Cloud-Based EHR Platform AlayaCare Onboards Home-Care Agency Care Advantage

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, is pleased to announce today the successful implementation of Care Advantage, Inc.

Care Advantage, Inc. is the largest privately held home healthcare provider in the mid-Atlantic. The company offers personal, in-home care and skilled home health services throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, and Washington D.C.

The leadership at Care Advantage recognized AlayaCare’s capabilities in providing a scalable, user-friendly solution that can grow in tandem with the company. The decision to partner with AlayaCare was made after an extensive selection process that considered the expert feedback of its internal teams, underscoring the importance of a holistic approach to selecting a technology partner.

“We were looking for a partner, not just a vendor, who could help us shape and evolve our system over time,” said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage. “AlayaCare’s commitment to working collaboratively and building a true partnership were key factors in our final decision.”

Despite the challenges posed by a compressed timeline and rollout spanning over 50 locations, both teams worked closely to customize the system to meet Care Advantage’s requirements.

“Implementing a system of this magnitude in a short timeframe was no small feat,” said Jaron Clay, VP of Integrations. “The speed of the rollout was only made possible by the close alignment and both teams being committed to having Care Advantage operating at its optimum and feeling the benefits of the new system as quickly as possible.”

The move to AlayaCare underscores Care Advantage’s commitment to innovation and excellence in home care, ensuring that clients and their families receive the best care and support possible. As a company that is highly data-driven and growth-focused, the flexibility of the AlayaCare platform helps large-scale operations enter new markets while maintaining a high standard of care for its clients and creating new opportunities for its caregivers.

“There’s an understanding and a united vision between us and the team at AlayaCare,” said Tim Hanold. “They support our unwavering commitment to be best in class, and that was part of the reason why we chose them. We feel this is the platform to take us to that level. We are thrilled to have AlayaCare as our technology partner,” he concluded. “Together, we are setting new benchmarks for home-based care.”

“It has been an honor to forge this partnership with Care Advantage and we can’t wait to see where this partnership goes,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. “Our deep collaboration reflects our shared commitment to working together to overcome obstacles and drive innovation in home-based care. By modernizing and digitizing care delivery, we ensure that caregivers have the tools they need to navigate complexities and continue providing exceptional care. Together, we are enhancing not only operational efficiency but also transforming the experience of care for both caregivers and clients.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit alayacare.com.

AlayaCare Press Contact:

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

647-668-6369

About Care Advantage

‍Care Advantage is the mid-Atlantic’s leading privately held home healthcare provider. The Company specializes in “one-on-one” quality nursing care in the home and is a one-stop shop for home healthcare services. Corporate headquarters are in Richmond, VA and there are 51 branch locations throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. The Company provides a mix of Medicaid and self-pay nursing and personal care services such as bathing, dressing, and companionship and provides skilled services primarily by licensed nurses and therapists.

