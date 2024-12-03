Casino Group: Real estate disposals

Casino Group sells €77m of real estate assets to

Groupement Les Mousquetaires

Paris, 3 December 2024

Casino Group has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of 69 real estate assets to Groupement Les Mousquetaires, consisting mainly of car parks, service stations, supermarket premises and ancillary lots adjoining stores now operated by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

The sale price of €77m is due to be received in the first half of 2025.

This transaction will reduce Casino Group's financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim.

