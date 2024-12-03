Catheter Stabilization Industry Assessment 2023-2034: Analysis by Product, End-user, and Regional Markets, Featuring Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10 Market Players

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catheter Stabilization Market by Products, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



The global catheter stabilization market accounted for USD 1.58 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 4.53 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the rising need for minimally invasive operations, technological and material advancements, strict regulatory guidelines, and smart alliances and collaborations.







North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and significant adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing medical tourism, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. For instance, Starboard Medical, Inc. purchased Braun Medical Inc. in September 2022 after the latter introduced the novel Clik-FIX catheter fixation device series. Peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy patient outcomes and experience will be enhanced by new product and programmatic innovations brought about by the B. Braun purchase.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, End-user and Region

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players 3M Company Becton, Dickinson and Company Baxter International Inc. Smiths Medical C. R. Bard Inc. (now part of BD) Medtronic plc Centurion Medical Products Merit Medical Systems Inc. Teleflex Incorporated Interrad Medical Inc. M. C. Johnson Company Inc. TIDI Products LLC Dale Medical Products Inc. Derma Sciences Inc. ConvaTec Group plc

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Catheter Stabilization Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Arterial Securement Devices

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

By product, the arterial securement devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global catheter stabilization market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of arterial catheterizations. For instance, in April 2022, Bedal and Gulf Medical Co. Ltd. (GMC) inked a distribution contract for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Catheter stabilization device usage in the Gulf region is dominated by the Bedal products, which GMC will distribute in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the CVC securement devices segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for central venous catheterizations and advancements in securement technologies.

Catheter Stabilization Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global catheter stabilization market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospital admissions and surgical procedures requiring catheter use. For instance, Starboard Medical, Inc. purchased Braun Medical Inc., a company well-known for its catheter stabilization devices, in September 2022. The acquisition underscores the market's emphasis on innovation, as Starboard seeks to enhance patient experience by utilizing Braun's Clik-FIX catheter fixation system.

Catheter Stabilization Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x08n2e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment