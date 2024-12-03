Advanced AI and Interconnected Analytics Propel Mitratech Platform Vision into 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global compliance technology leader for legal, risk, and HR teams, is excited to announce its next step in bolstering its AI-driven technology suite and compliance platform with a series of enhancements and new developments, designed in partnership with customers and aimed at delivering real-world results.

After conceptualizing the technology at its annual user conference earlier this year, Mitratech has now developed Ask ARIES™, an AI-powered digital assistant and chat interface that generates real-time predictive recommendations to improve business processes and elevate compliance. The vision for ARIES™ is to empower Mitratech users with answers to legal, risk, and compliance questions using natural language and a holistic view of data — all through one intuitive interface that puts deeper intelligence into the hands of all users. The solution first deploys via Mitratech’s HR Compliance suite to elevate training and expertise, leveraging proprietary content, curated data, and decades of HR knowledge to help teams easily answer HR compliance questions via digital assistance.

“The roles of legal, risk, and HR professionals are becoming increasingly interconnected as they navigate shared challenges across compliance, data privacy, and workforce management,” said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. “This convergence calls for collaborative solutions, like ARIES™, that empower teams to manage risk and drive real-time resilience across disciplines. While AI is not new to Mitratech, what’s new is how we’re connecting it with the industry's largest compliance ecosystem, driving smarter automation, faster results, and increased transparency — all while leading with accuracy, ethics, and a unified customer experience.”

Year after year, Mitratech has been recognized as a technology leader for integrating advanced Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing into its legal, risk, and HR solutions. With a platform approach, the Company’s AI strategy moves beyond analyzing data in silos — it works across all solutions, uncovering trends, predicting risks, and recommending actions based on data from a variety of sources. Additional Generative AI enhancements and platform developments across its portfolio aim to elevate:

Legal Spend Management: Ongoing developments across AI-Driven Invoice Review and Line Item Categorization continue to improve the analysis, review, and unbundling of legal matter, spend, and invoice data. Meanwhile, future iterations of ARIES™ will deliver advanced data analysis for answering questions about spend data in a fraction of the time it takes today.

Ongoing developments across and continue to improve the analysis, review, and unbundling of legal matter, spend, and invoice data. Meanwhile, future iterations of ARIES™ will deliver advanced data analysis for answering questions about spend data in a fraction of the time it takes today. Process Optimization: Key developments in Document Summarization and Extraction cut the time of lengthy invoice review and guide better responses, while Automated Classification and Mapping connect critical risk data with AI-powered taxonomy and ontology mapping. Future deployments of ARIES™ will further streamline process enhancements, flagging roadblocks and directing employees to the correct workflow or business resource automatically.

Key developments in cut the time of lengthy invoice review and guide better responses, while connect critical risk data with AI-powered taxonomy and ontology mapping. Future deployments of ARIES™ will further streamline process enhancements, flagging roadblocks and directing employees to the correct workflow or business resource automatically. Risk Control: Cutting-edge AI capabilities were recently rolled out for automated risk assessments , including importing PDF documents (like SOC2, ISO27001 SoA, and Policy sets), AI-powered digital assistance that can take actions and summarize information, and the ability to auto-populate risk surveys based on previous responses from other systems. These join a range of AI investments within the Company’s enterprise risk management platform in 2024, including new Smart Widgets , Generative AI-Based Evidence Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, etc.

Cutting-edge , including importing PDF documents (like SOC2, ISO27001 SoA, and Policy sets), AI-powered digital assistance that can take actions and summarize information, and the ability to auto-populate risk surveys based on previous responses from other systems. These join a range of AI investments within the Company’s enterprise risk management platform in 2024, including new , Cross-Functional Collaboration and Data Analysis: Advancements in PlatoBI, the unified analytics repository developed in partnership with Snowflake and AWS, continue to enable intra- and cross-product analysis spanning the Mitratech portfolio. Taking it one step further, Mitratech HQ serves as the gateway to access unified data from PlatoBI via single sign-on, a centralized dashboard, and other collaborative features. This means customers get an entire view of their Mitratech data, solutions, and reports — all from one headquarters.

“Mitratech’s interconnected platform vision is the catalyst for bringing our customers into a new era of emerging technology ethically and compliantly,” added Williams. “We will continue to co-innovate alongside our customers while investing in transformative technology that empowers them to drive smarter, faster business decisions.”

