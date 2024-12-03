Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Infusion Pumps - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The implantable infusion pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The demand for implantable infusion pumps is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, chronic pain, and other disorders, along with a growing number of surgeries performed globally.

Additionally, rising investments by governments and private manufacturers in the development of innovative implantable drug infusion pumps are key factors expected to contribute to the robust growth of the implantable infusion pump market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



Implantable Infusion Pump Market Dynamics:



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive significant market growth for implantable infusion pumps. According to GLOBOCAN data from 2023, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported in 2022, with this number projected to rise to 32.6 million by 2045. As implantable infusion pumps provide precise delivery of chemotherapeutic agents for cancer patients, the increasing incidence of such chronic conditions is expected to boost demand and propel market expansion.



Similarly, the global diabetes burden is rising rapidly. The International Diabetes Federation reported in 2023 that 537 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes in 2021, a number expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Implantable infusion pumps are essential for delivering continuous and accurate doses of insulin, making the rising diabetes cases a key driver of market growth.



Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to further stimulate demand for implantable infusion pumps. These pumps deliver liquid pain medication directly to the surgical site, helping to manage post-operative pain. For example, data published by the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada in May 2024 revealed that approximately 95,700 surgeries were performed in the fiscal year 2023-24, representing a notable increase compared to the previous year. As surgical volumes continue to rise, the market for implantable infusion pumps is expected to grow in parallel.



Key market players are also focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative pump systems for pain management. In October 2023, Medtronic announced U.S. FDA approval for its next-generation SynchroMedT III intrathecal drug delivery system, which is designed to treat chronic pain, cancer pain, and severe spasticity by delivering medication directly into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord. Such advancements in technology and product development are anticipated to further fuel market growth.



However, certain challenges remain, including the stringent regulatory approval process and the risk of device malfunctions, which may pose minor obstacles to the market's expansion.



Implantable Infusion Pump Market Segment Analysis:



The oncology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the implantable infusion pump market, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. As a major global health concern, cancer continues to affect millions of people. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) published in February 2024, there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases in 2020, with this number projected to rise to 35 million by 2050. Implantable infusion pumps play a critical role in cancer treatment, particularly in delivering continuous pain relief, which in turn is contributing to the market's growth.



Ongoing research and development efforts by key players to enhance implantable infusion pump technology for cancer treatment are also fueling market expansion. For example, in June 2021, Intera Oncology received FDA approval for its Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion (HAI) Pump, designed for patients with colorectal cancer and cholangiocarcinoma. The HAI pump administers chemotherapy directly through the hepatic artery, offering a targeted treatment approach for metastatic colon cancer and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. This advancement highlights the importance of implantable infusion pumps in improving cancer treatment outcomes.



As the incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, the demand for implantable infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly, solidifying the oncology segment's dominant position in the market.



North America is expected to dominate the overall implantable infusion pump market:



North America is anticipated to lead the global implantable infusion pump market throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic pain and the growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases in the region. Product innovation and strategic research collaborations among key market players are also major contributors to the expansion of this market in North America.



In the United States, the rising prevalence of chronic pain is expected to significantly drive demand for implantable infusion pumps. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 20.9% of adults - around 51.6 million individuals - experienced chronic pain in 2021, with 6.9% (17.1 million people) suffering from high-impact chronic pain that severely limits daily activities. Implantable infusion pumps, which are surgically implanted to deliver continuous medication for pain management, offer a vital solution for patients with chronic, non-cancer pain, further propelling the market growth.



Additionally, recent collaborations and partnerships among key industry players are expected to bolster the implantable infusion pump market in North America. For instance, in May 2022, Flowonix Medical entered into a distribution partnership with Miratech Medical for targeted drug delivery systems. Under this agreement, Miratech became the exclusive U.S. distributor for Flowonix's full product portfolio, including the Prometra II, the company's flagship implantable drug infusion pump. Such collaborations are poised to accelerate market expansion in the region.



Looking beyond North America, the Asia-Pacific region presents substantial growth potential for the implantable infusion pump market. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and the expanding economies of countries like China and India are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. These factors position Asia-Pacific as a key region for the future expansion of the implantable infusion pump market.



Implantable Infusion Pump Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the implantable infusion pump market include Medtronic, Flowonix Medical Inc., Intera Oncology, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., United Therapeutics, ICU Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smiths Group plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter, BD, Sonova, Avanos Medical, Inc., Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, and others.



Recent Developmental Activities in the Implantable Infusion Pump Market:

In May 2024, Arecor Therapeutics plc, announced a research collaboration with Medtronic to develop a novel, high-concentration, thermostable insulin for use in a next-generation implantable pump. Through this collaboration, both companies bring advancements in insulin treatment to enhance patient care by providing insulin that reduces the need for pump maintenance interventions. This could broaden its utility for physicians and lead to significant healthcare cost savings.

