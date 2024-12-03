Qlik Recognized as a Leader for 9th Consecutive Year in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and AI, has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools. This marks the 9th consecutive year Qlik has achieved this recognition, which we believe highlights our dedication to empowering organizations with trusted, scalable solutions that harness the full potential of their data. By delivering an end-to-end platform infused with AI, Qlik enables businesses to make timely, confident decisions.

To access a copy of the full Gartner report when it is published, please visit this link.

“Businesses are under immense pressure to turn AI investments into tangible business value, and that starts with integrating and governing their data at scale, in real time,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “This recognition by Gartner affirms what we see as Qlik’s critical role in providing an agile, end-to-end solution that enables businesses to confidently tackle their most complex data challenges and seize AI-driven opportunities.”

Over the past year, Qlik has introduced key innovations, including Qlik Talend Cloud® and advanced data products, addressing the evolving needs of modern enterprises. These solutions establish trusted AI-ready foundations and unlock value from diverse, complex data environments. Recent investments from Thoma Bravo and ADIA further reflect confidence in Qlik’s strategic direction and its ability to deliver impactful, flexible solutions in data integration, quality, and AI-driven analytics.

Qlik’s market position reflects what we believe are its unique strengths:

End-to-End Capabilities: A unified set of solutions encompassing data integration, quality, analytics, and AI, enabling organizations to rely on a single provider for their data needs

Flexibility: Platform-agnostic solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading environments including AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, avoiding vendor lock-in and fostering adaptability

Real-Time Data Integration: Advanced capabilities for replication and transformation that support real-time decision-making across complex enterprise systems

Innovative AI Features: Built-in AI capabilities that simplify workflows, enhance governance, and enable actionable outcomes from structured and unstructured data

Qlik believes its recognition in the Leaders quadrant reflects its commitment to solving modern data challenges with a trusted, scalable, and innovative set of solutions. Qlik Talend Cloud enables real-time data integration, streamlined transformation, and comprehensive governance. By embedding AI into workflows, Qlik simplifies and enhances data integration and quality processes, making them intuitive and efficient.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Thornton Craig, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Michele Launi, Nina Showell, 03 December, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

