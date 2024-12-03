Abandoned Puppy’s Life Saved Through Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Technology

Salt Lake City, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad Corporation, a leader in augmented reality (AR) technology, has successfully enabled the first-ever augmented reality-guided brain surgery on a canine patient in the United States, potentially changing the future of veterinary neurosurgery.

This pioneering procedure was performed on Geddy, who, as a six-week-old puppy, was abandoned in a high-speed chase involving a stolen car and gunfire in Northern Mississippi. She was rescued by local law enforcement and taken to a veterinarian. After being posted for adoption, Geddy was united with a loving family.

During the summer of 2024, Geddy began experiencing seizures and neurological signs and was diagnosed with a brain tumor through MRI. The severity of her condition prompted a referral to the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) with veterinary neurosurgeon scientist Wojciech Panek, DVM, DACVIM, and neurology specialty intern Tessa Arendt, DVM.

Panek and his research collaborator, human neurosurgeon and Director of the Penn Brain Tumor Center Nduka Amankulor, MD, from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (PSOM) were familiar with an innovative AR technology emerging in human surgeries and recognized the potential for this technology to assist in Geddy’s operation. The augmented reality guidance system known as VisAR, developed by Novarad Corporation and co-invented by Novarad CEO Wendell Gibby, MD, is used in human medical procedures for its precision and accuracy.

The decision was made to use VisAR in Geddy's surgery, led by the surgery team of Panek and Amankulor. During the operation, preoperative MRI images were superimposed with anatomical accuracy onto Geddy’s skull, allowing for precise biopsy and tumor resection. Novarad representative Darin Johnson assisted in the calibration of VisAR during surgery. The complex and delicate procedure was a success.

“Geddy has recovered from surgery; her owners report no neurological signs nor seizures,” said Panek. “We will continue to monitor Geddy’s recovery, but I am incredibly pleased with her progress. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Gibby and the entire Novarad team for their willingness to partner with Penn Vet to implement their lifesaving AR surgical navigation system, VisAR, in this particularly sensitive canine brain surgery.”

“This groundbreaking surgery marks a milestone in veterinary medicine and highlights the incredible potential and promising outcomes of augmented reality in animal healthcare,” said Gibby. “The successful use of VisAR in Geddy's brain surgery is a testament to the power of innovation, the dedication of the Penn Vet and PSOM neurosurgery team, their top-notch research, and the tireless efforts of Novarad to bring this life-saving technology to the forefront of medical care.”

Geddy’s remarkable journey, from abandonment to a pioneer in canine veterinary neurosurgery, highlights the incredible advances in veterinary medicine, promising a brighter future for animals and their owners needing complex surgeries.

About Novarad Corporation:

Novarad Corporation is a leading provider of advanced medical imaging solutions, including cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technologies. Their innovative products, such as VisAR, are designed to enhance precision and improve outcomes in both human and animal healthcare. Novarad’s solutions have been widely adopted across various medical disciplines and are paving the way for the future of medical procedures. Novarad and Penn Vet established a unique research collaboration to further validate and optimize its use in canine patients with neurological conditions, with several studies ongoing.

