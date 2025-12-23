Novarad Unveils MammoIQ, a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Platform Built for the Advanced Digital Era

Provo, Utah, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Christmas time, and people everywhere are thinking about gifts. In healthcare, government regulation is one of those gifts that keeps on giving. In women’s health, and mammography in particular, decades of regulatory overreach have created layers of reporting, tracking, and compliance requirements that persist long after the original film-screen quality problems they were meant to solve disappeared. Novarad’s answer is MammoIQ, a fully integrated breast imaging framework built to mitigate regulatory burden while restoring speed, flexibility, and clinical focus to modern mammography.

Much of today’s mammography regulatory superstructure dates back to the late 1980s, when federal oversight mechanisms were created to address quality issues in the film-processing era. While mammographic film processing is now ancient history, the regulatory systems built around it continue to operate largely unchanged in this now digital world. For providers, this has resulted in some of the most extensive compliance and documentation demands in all of medicine, often shifting time and attention away from patient care.

MammoIQ is not another standalone mammography viewing application that operates separately from the other day to day tools needed in an imaging facility. It is a comprehensive breast imaging platform that integrates image acquisition, advanced visualization, diagnosis, regulatory tracking, reporting, and patient communication into a single, cohesive system. By design, MammoIQ addresses both the clinical and administrative realities of modern breast imaging.

At the core of MammoIQ is a fully featured mammography and multi-modality viewing environment, supporting mammography, integrated tomosynthesis, and seamless toggling between 2D and 3D views, alongside full support for adjunct modalities including color ultrasound, MRI, and PET. Advanced image processing and diagnostic tools include ultra-fast preprocessing and loading, synchronous contralateral breast magnification, local caching for performance, integrated artificial intelligence for quality assurance and cancer screening, multi-slice and multi-phase viewing, subtraction imaging, volumetrics, 4D time-domain analysis, rate-of-enhancement imaging, and longitudinal region-of-interest tracking over time.

Beyond image interpretation, MammoIQ incorporates end-to-end tracking and reporting capabilities designed specifically for mammography and FDA-mandated compliance workflows. These include integrated MQSA tracking, exam and outcome monitoring, breast density and BI-RADS abstraction, structured reporting, automated patient letters and notifications, and tools that simplify audits, inspections, and ongoing regulatory oversight. Rather than forcing providers to stitch together multiple systems, MammoIQ consolidates these functions into a single framework built for high-volume breast imaging environments.

“This framework addresses critical regulatory requirements while at the same time providing an end-to-end, integrated platform for mammography,” said David Grandpre, Vice President of Product at Novarad. “This platform will continue to evolve with advanced tools and remains flexible to address new or changing regulatory needs.”

MammoIQ is developed and supported by Novarad in the United States and is offered at a highly competitive price point, giving imaging providers of all sizes access to advanced breast imaging, AI-driven quality tools, and regulatory compliance infrastructure, all without adding unnecessary cost or complexity.

For more information about MammoIQ, visit Novarad at www.novarad.net/novamg