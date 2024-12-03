YourUpdateTV speaks with the Travelers Institute: Putting the Brakes on Distracted Driving

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results from the 2024 Travelers Risk Index highlight a concerning increase in distracted driving, with many risky behaviors surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Recently, Jessica Kearney and Ginny Brzezinski from the Travelers Institute, along with Ryan McMahon from Cambridge Mobile Telematics, partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the dangers of distracted driving, tips to navigate the holidays, and the growing use of telematics to offer solutions.

Millions of Americans will be hitting the road this holiday season, and with that comes a rise in distracted driving. While traffic fatalities decreased by 4% last year to 44,450, distracted driving remains a growing issue. According to the 2024 Travelers Risk Index, 78% of consumers believe distracted driving is worse now than a few years ago, with many drivers admitting to risky behaviors: close to 60% are reading texts or emails while driving; 26% are updating or checking social media; and 24% are taking photos or videos.

Young drivers, particularly Gen Z, are especially at risk. Compared to overall averages, drivers ages 16-20 engage in some hazardous driving behaviors more frequently, like texting/emailing, scrolling and GPS navigation. Additionally, 41% of parents surveyed said they don’t feel like distracted driving is emphasized enough in drivers ed, so they are taking matters into their own hands.

Here are some important tips to help prevent distracted driving: Activate the “Do Not Disturb” feature on your phone to block notifications while driving. Before starting your trip, program your GPS and review the route to avoid distractions while on the road. Consider signing up for a telematics program to promote safe driving habits beyond the holiday season. Finally, don't hesitate to speak up if you see a friend or loved one driving distracted—encourage them to focus on the road. If you're on the phone with someone who's driving, ask them to call you back once they've safely reached their destination.

Telematics technology is playing a key role in promoting safer driving by collecting data from connected vehicles, IoT devices, and smartphones. It tracks behaviors such as speeding, hard braking, and distraction, and provides users with feedback to help improve their driving habits. By monitoring performance and encouraging safer choices, telematics helps drivers adopt better habits beyond the holiday season.

To learn more about the Travelers Institute, visit travelersinstitute.org. To learn more about Cambridge Mobile Telematics, visit cmt.ai.

About Jessica Kearney

Jessica Kearney is Vice President for Public Policy at the Travelers Institute, the public policy division of Travelers. In this role, she leads corporate thought leadership initiatives on policy issues of interest to the property casualty insurance sector, as well as the financial services industry more broadly. Her portfolio has included work addressing the economy, cybersecurity, small business advocacy, auto safety, autonomous vehicles and disaster preparedness. She also serves as a member of the company’s Autonomous Vehicles and Electric Vehicles Working Groups. Kearney is co-creator, producer and guest host for the Travelers Institute’s webinar series, which seeks to help business and risk professionals navigate today’s biggest challenges in insurance, business and leadership. She leads operations and initiatives for the Travelers Institute, presents at client and industry conferences, and was named to Insurance Business America’s annual Hot 100 list for 2022.

About Ginny Brzezinski

Ginny Brzezinski is Assistant Vice President for Public Policy Initiatives at the Travelers Institute, the public policy division of Travelers. In this role, she works on corporate thought leadership initiatives on policy issues of interest to the property casualty insurance sector, as well as the financial services industry more broadly. Brzezinski is a producer for the Travelers Institute’s webinar series, which seeks to help business and risk professionals navigate today’s biggest challenges in insurance, business and leadership. Her portfolio also includes work on the Institute’s podcast and social media. Prior to joining Travelers, Brzezinski worked for more than a decade on Capitol Hill, including as Communications Director for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, the U.S. Senate Government Affairs Committee and Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Bill Roth. She is the co-author of Comeback Careers, a blueprint for women looking to reinvent, reboot or reimagine careers at 40, 50 and beyond.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from Brown University and completed Masters studies in communications at Boston University.

About Ryan McMahon

Ryan McMahon is the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics provider. Ryan joined CMT from the insurance industry where he held several leadership roles, introducing new products and insurance services to personal and commercial markets. Ryan is a member of CMT's executive team with responsibilities overseeing corporate development, government, and public affairs. Ryan holds a BA in Psychology from SUNY Potsdam and an MBA from Worcester Polytechnic University.

