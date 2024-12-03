Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Kessar Nashat as US Co-Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of New York partner Kessar Nashat as its US Co-Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities. He joins Dallas partner Scarlet McNellie in this leadership role, which she has held for more than five years.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Kessar is an accomplished dealmaker with a reputation for collaboration across our firm. Scarlet and Kessar leading our Corporate, M&A and Securities practice will allow us to capitalize on both US and cross-border opportunities.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Clients look to Norton Rose Fulbright’s corporate lawyers to provide practical and innovative advice related to the evolving global business landscape. Kessar has been a wonderful colleague for many years, and I am excited to work together to guide our outstanding team.”

Kessar represents public and private companies on a broad range of corporate legal matters, including mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs and other divestitures, joint ventures and debt and equity investments. He also advises public companies on corporate and securities matters, including SEC filings and other public disclosures, corporate governance and board matters, trading by insiders and equity-based compensation plans.

Kessar, who has been listed as a “Recommended Lawyer” and a “Next Generation Lawyer” by The Legal 500 US from 2018-2024 and recognized as a “BTI Client Service All-Star” by BTI Consulting Group in 2021, said:

“I look forward to collaborating with Scarlet to lead this remarkable team of lawyers who clients trust to execute their most complex and high profile transactions.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Corporate, M&A and Securities practice offers strategic, business-oriented legal advice on complex domestic, cross-border and multijurisdictional transactions in both emerging and developed markets. The lawyers who comprise this global team have deep experience across the full spectrum of industry matters.

Licensed in New York, Kessar received his law degree cum laude from New York University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

