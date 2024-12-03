Ryan Smith Named as Chief Digital and Information Officer at Intermountain Health

Salt Lake City, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Health has named Ryan Smith as its next chief digital and information officer (CDIO), following an extensive national search. He will begin his new role in early 2025. Intermountain’s search for a CDIO included a thorough recruiting process that involved internal and external partners who vetted candidates throughout the United States.

Smith is a seasoned leader with deep roots in healthcare technology and an impressive portfolio of experience with Intermountain. He served in several senior leadership roles across the enterprise for nearly 20 years. He then held executive roles with Health Catalyst and served as senior vice president of technology and chief information officer at Banner Health. Following those positions, Smith returned to Intermountain as chief information officer (CIO) from 2020 to 2022 before joining Graphite Health as its chief operating officer. Ryan now serves as Graphite’s interim president and chief executive officer, advancing the nonprofit organization’s endeavor to make healthcare data more universal, accessible, and scalable.

“This opportunity is deeply meaningful to me,” said Smith. “I'm excited for the opportunity to make healthcare an easier, safer experience for patients, members, and caregivers alike.”

“I’m confident that Ryan is the right leader to help Intermountain successfully navigate both opportunities and obstacles as a model health system in the complex world of healthcare that lies ahead,” said Rob Allen Intermountain Health president and CEO. “He will lead DTS to support our mission, vision, and strategy to simplify, expand proactive care, and improve the healthcare experience for our caregivers, patients, members, and communities.”

As Intermountain’s CDIO, Ryan will report directly to Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer. He will also serve as a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team. Smith will lead Intermountain's Digital Technology Services (DTS), including DTS Operations, Digital Services, Data Services, Clinical Informatics, Information Security, and Information Technology. Leaders of each team will report directly to Smith and will continue to serve on the DTS Leadership Team.

###

Attachment