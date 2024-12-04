Primior to Launch Gaia – A Revolutionary Platform for Asset Tokenization

Irvine, California, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital asset market reached $1.3 trillion in 2023, significantly shifting toward tokenized investments. Primior is excited to announce the development of Gaia , a revolutionary platform designed to transform investment in real-world assets (RWAs). Leveraging advanced blockchain and AI technologies, Gaia aims to democratize access to investment opportunities, enabling fractional ownership, enhanced liquidity, and global participation.





Introducing Gaia by Primior: Unlock the power of tokenized asset investment with cutting-edge blockchain technology





Beyond real estate, Gaia will offer investment opportunities in private equity, gold, bonds, and other RWAs. By breaking down traditional barriers, Gaia is set to provide a secure and efficient investment experience for both asset sponsors and investors.



Transforming Investment Through Cutting-Edge Technology



The development of Gaia focuses on integrating blockchain and AI technologies to create a seamless, compliant infrastructure for asset tokenization. Key features include:

Building on its proven track record of tokenizing $52 million in U.S. real estate assets across two successful raises via the USP token , Primior is creating Gaia as a next-generation marketplace that bridges traditional and digital investment ecosystems.



A Marketplace for Investors and Sponsors



Gaia is designed to serve the needs of both asset sponsors and investors:

, Gaia offers a platform to tokenize equity, raise capital, and manage investor relations efficiently. By leveraging blockchain and AI, it reduces compliance costs and connects sponsors with international investors. For investors, Gaia provides a user-friendly marketplace to invest in tokenized assets with no minimum thresholds. A future licensed secondary market will enable unrestricted trading, enhancing liquidity and flexibility.