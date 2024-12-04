Squalene Market to Witness 6.80% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that squalene market size will attain the value of USD 276.08 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Squalene helps to boost, enhance and strengthen the immune system, enhance the immune system. Squalene has gained attention in the food industry as a functional ingredient due to its potential health benefits. It has immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a valuable ingredient in the manufacture of functional foods and nutrients. The demand for functional foods and nutrients has helped the squalene market to grow in the industry. Overall, squalene’s versatile properties have made it a valuable commodity in the healthcare industry, its versatility and potential health benefits have contributed to the squalene market growth.

Squalene Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 163.10 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 276.08 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered End use, Application, Source and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Growing Demand in Food Industry Key Market Opportunities Growing Interest in Functional Foods Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetics

Squalene Market Segmental Analysis

Global Squalene market is segmented based on Application, source, end-use, and region.

By end use, the market is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.

By Application, the Squalene Market is segmented into Cosmetics and personal care, Dietary supplements and functional foods, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and others.

By Source, the Squalene Market is segmented into immune Vegetable based, animal-based, and others.

By region, the Squalene Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Animal Based Segment to Dominate Due to its Effectiveness in Moisturizing Skin

As per the squalene market outlook, the animal based segment holds the largest market share and dominates the market during the forecast period. The product obtained particularly from shark liver oil has been used for decades in various applications, including cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceuticals. Its effectiveness in moisturizing the skin and enhancing product formulations has established it as a staple ingredient in many formulations.

Personal Care and Cosmetics Segment is Growing Due to Rising Wide Range of Cosmetic Products

The personal care and cosmetics segment accounted for more than 72.0% of the squalene market share. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the use of squalene in a wide range of cosmetic products including skin care and hair care. Many global cosmetic companies such as L’Oréal, Unilever and St. Petersburg are responsible for the use of squalene. Botanica has begun to transition from shark liver oil-squalene based to plant-based squalene. The risk of deer extinction has decreased, and these changes are expected to boost the growth of the segment in the squalene market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is Dominating Due to Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients in Cosmetics

As per squalene market analysis, Asia Pacific dominates the market, accounting for the largest market share. The growth of this region can be attributed to the demand for squeal in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and foods. With the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of squalene and the demand for natural ingredients in cosmetics, the demand for squalene in the Asia Pacific region will enhance in the forecast period.



Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetics

Increasing Use of Squalene in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Rising Awareness About Squalene’s Health Benefits





Restraints

High Cost of Squalene Extraction and Production

Stringent Regulatory Policies on Animal-Derived Sources

Limited Availability of Sustainable Raw Materials





Prominent Players in Squalene Market

Arista Industries

SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited

Nucelis LLC

Amyris, Inc.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

EFP

Carbomer

Ekiz Olive Oil and Soap Inc.

Atrium Innovations Inc.

Empresa Figueirense de Pesca

Key Questions Answered in Squalene Market Report

Which region has the biggest share in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

What years does this market cover, and what was the market size in 2023?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics), restraints (high cost of squalene extraction and production, stringent regulatory policies on animal-derived sources), opportunities (growing interest in functional foods) influencing the growth of Squalene Market.

Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Squalene Market.

: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Squalene Market. Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Squalene Market.

: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Squalene Market. Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

: Detailed information on profitable growing industries. Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.





