Construction contract in Lithuania (wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)

On 3 December 2024 UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB PSVL SUN and UAB PSVL WIND entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 3 wind turbines and related infrastructure (electrical cables and roads) in a windfarm located in the Pasvalys district, Lithuania.

The contract value is about EUR 4,5 million euros, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2025.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is a recognised Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.

