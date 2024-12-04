New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New fixed-rate bonds

Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds:

3.5% 2056 with interest-only option up to 10 years

2% 2036 annuity

The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The opening of new bonds is driven by the recent decline in interest rates.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment